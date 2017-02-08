13th Annual Downtown Syracuse Dining Week Begins February 15th

Downtown Dining week is aiming to keep restaurants busy as usual this time of year. Starting February 15th, 32 participating restaurants will offer three course meal for $25 dollars or less. It’s the most participation from businesses the event has ever experienced during its 13 year run. Executive Director of the Downtown Committee, Merike Treier says the event attracts customers from all over Central New York for high quality, fine dining.

“We do get folks from Onondaga County but, many of our surrounding counties, as well. I mean, this is such easily commutable area. But, usually the restaurants, we have people that go to their favorites year after year and then we have folks that are checking the menus daily planning out with their friends what new restaurants they want to try.”

The program began in 2005 in an attempt to generate more customers to dine at downtown restaurants which is typically known as a slow period. The Owner of Lemon Grass and Bistro Elephant, Max Chutinthranone says the experience diners will receive during Dining Week is the same as anytime, even with the discount.



“Everything is original, everything is the same portion. We’re not going to cut any portion to make it small. It’s a great time to see new people from about a 50 mile radius and some of them who have been here come and enjoy the meal.”



Lemon Grass and the Bistro Elephant is offering a special 3 course menu for the event and Max says the business really benefits his 50 employees which directly benefits their families; roughly 200 people. Local downtown hotels are offering special room rates and a $25 dollar certificate towards dining week. Courtyard by Marriott Manager, Jim Wefers says families can plan a weekend.

“To take that Saturday, come down early and go to the most with your family and then go out to dinner at night, go to one of the hotels, sleep-over. Use the pool and then wake-up Sunday morning and go to brunch at any one of these restaurants, downtown.”



The event happens lasts two weeks from Wednesday, February 15th through March 1st. For more, click here. Visions Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the event.