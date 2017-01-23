Aerial Gondola, Expo Center, New Highway Ramp Proposed for Next Phase of Fairgrounds Upgrades

Plans are in place for phase two of the revitalization of the state fairgrounds, which aim to improve parking and access to the neighboring amphitheater. Governor Cuomo’s proposal announced Monday also includes making the venue a year-round operation.

Cuomo says he has accepted the recommendation of the State Fair Task Force created in November to come up with the next round of improvements. He says one of the most exciting possibilities will address a transportation gap…

"An aerial gondola, which goes about a half mile believe it or not, and connects the amphitheater to the state fair."

State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball says it's a creative, ambitious idea to connect the venues.

"The state fair is obviously a great people draw. It's a fun thing," Ball said. "The amphitheater has been incredibly successful. It's beautiful. If you start looking at how do we enhance each other, how do we complement each other, how do we work together, moving people around becomes part of the challenge. But it's an opportunity to make it a fun part of the experience of going to the amphitheater or the fair."

The gondola has a price tag of $15 million and would need federal approvals to cross above I-690.

Another piece of the plan would help fair or concert goers exit the uppermost parking lot…

"We would put an exit ramp from the Orange Lot directly onto 690," Cuomo said to applause. "That's where there's been backups in the past. We want people to come, but we want them to have a pleasant experience. If they have a traffic backup, that doesn't help. That's probably the single biggest thing we can do."

Acting Fair Director Troy Waffner and other officials have said getting out of the Orange Lot after a concert was one of the primary complaints last year.

"As we found out last year when we had 1.1 million [visitors], and as the governor said, we're going to grow it, we need more places to park cars, we need more flat land, and we need greater ease of in and out," Waffner said.

The final part of the plan is the building of a $35 million dollar, year-round expo center.

"80,000 square feet, you can host anything in 80,000 square feet," Cuomo said. "The biggest car auctions, the biggest trade shows. It would open up an entirely new market."

Ag and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball says it would complement the other venues at the fairgrounds like the Horticulture or Center of Progress buildings.

" I think there'll be activities when there's a big event going on here in the off season, a big car show or whatever," Ball said. "There will be things for people to do outside of the show when mom or dad or the kids are in the middle of a show. I think it's trying to expand this to a place where a the family can come and spend a few hours anytime of the year."

Other changes include extending the fair to 13 days from the current 12; and midway operator Wade Shows will build an aerial sky ride to shuttle people across part of the fairgrounds. That should be in place for this year’s fair. The Expo Center, gondola, and highway ramp could be ready for 2018 pending legislature and federal approvals.

The following events will be featured at the Fairgrounds in 2017 (from the Governor's press release):

Syracuse SnoCross: March 4 and 5

Professional and amateur snowmobile racers from all over the Northeast will battle for cash prizes on the weekend of March 4 - 5, 2017, on what will be their largest track of the racing series season. Syracuse Snocross will be a stop on the East Coast SnoCross Racing Series and will be the first time snocross racing will take place in Syracuse. Racers on highly modified snowmobiles will race around a custom-built track with turns and huge jumps sending some racers distances of more than 80 feet.

The series attracts well over 100 racers and thousands of spectators from all over New England and Canada at every stop. Polaris, Ski-Doo, and Artic Cat will have professional factory teams racing and showing off the latest in snowmobile engineering and technology. Amateur racers will also have the chance to sign up to race on a professional track and test their riding skills. For more information, visitwww.SyracuseSnocross.com.

Kawasaki Syracuse StadiumCross: March 25 and 26

The high flying, adrenaline filled action of indoor motocross racing will also make its first debut ever in Syracuse. The OPE Kawasaki Syracuse StadiumCross will take place the weekend of March 25 - 26, 2017. Racers and fans from all over the Northeast and Canada will converge on the Coliseum at the New York State Fairgrounds.

A custom-built dirt track on the Coliseum floor will take over 550 cubic yards of dirt to build berms, table tops, and high flying jumps. Races will take place in the 3,500 seat coliseum, while the adjacent event center building will house the pit spaces for racers to work on their motorcycles. Nearly 500 racers and thousands of race fans are expected to attend the weekend long event. For more information, visitwww.SyracuseStadiumCross.com.

Syracuse Man Show: April 7 and 8

This brand-new event will take place in the Horticulture Building at the fairgrounds the weekend of April 7 - 8, 2017. Vendors will be displaying and selling items for hunting, golfing, fishing, home entertainment, cars, trucks, motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV’s, skiing, video games, craft beer, power tools, and much more.

The event will also feature a beanbag toss tournament, live music, adult pinewood derby races to benefit a local charity, and championship arm wrestling. Door prize and contests will also take place during the Friday night and Saturday night event. For more information, visit www.SyracuseManShow.com.

Chinese Lantern Festival: April 14 – June 25

Advance Media New York will debut the New York State Chinese Lantern Festival at the fairgrounds from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, June 25. The event will be a festival of light, color and Chinese culture and up to 80,000 attendees are expected. Attendees will follow a path lit by thousands of unique lanterns created in the shapes of animals, flowers and Chinese symbols.

Along the path of the event, which will be located in the newly expanded New York Experience section of the fairgrounds, eventgoers will encounter Chinese dancers, acrobats, face changers, musicians and singers. There will be demonstrations of traditional Chinese crafts such as palm weaving, edible sugar dragons and paintings of visitors’ names in Chinese, and food and beverages will be available. The festival is assembled by Tianyu Arts & Culture from Zigong, China, which produces lantern shows in Asia, Europe, Australia and the United States.