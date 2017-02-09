After Years Of Uneventful Check-Ins, Arizona Woman Is Arrested, Faces Deportation

An Arizona woman who has lived in the U.S. for more than two decades was arrested Wednesday night after her regular check-in with immigration officials and now faces deportation to Mexico.

Her arrest — which was protested by dozens of activists, some of whom were arrested late Wednesday — is a glimpse of how immigration enforcement might be changing under the Trump administration.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos has had a deportation order against her for several years but was not considered a priority for deportation during the Obama administration. But two weeks ago, President Trump issued an executive order changing deportation priorities.

The New York Times reports that Garcia de Rayos, now 35, was just 14 when she "sneaked across the border" from a poor district in Mexico into southern Arizona. She married a man who is also in the country illegally, and they had two children, who are U.S. citizens.

In 2008, Garcia de Rayos was arrested while she was working at a water park, during a raid carried out by then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. (Arpaio's workplace raids have been challenged in court as unconstitutional; the case is ongoing.) In 2009, she was convicted of possessing false papers. In 2013, ICE says, an order for her deportation was finalized.

But Garcia de Rayos was allowed to continue to live in Arizona, under supervision and with regular check-ins with ICE, as member station KJZZ reports.

You may remember that former President Barack Obama instructed the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize some deportations over others. He told immigration authorities to focus on people in the country illegally who were convicted of certain kinds of crimes — including aggravated felonies, terrorism or gang activity. Crimes directly related to immigration status weren't a priority, he said. In 2014, Obama said the goal was to deport felons, criminal and gang members, "not a mom who's working hard to provide for her kids."

(Obama still deported more people than any previous U.S. president, and last year The Marshall Project reported that most of those deportations involved people with no criminal conviction or whose only conviction was immigration-related.)

But on Jan. 25, Trump issued an executive order that instructed the secretary of homeland security to "prioritize for removal" anyone in the country illegally who has been convicted of, or even just charged with, any criminal offense. That's "far broader" than Obama's system, as The Atlantic reported.

Garcia de Rayos realized the situation had changed when she walked into the ICE offices for her check-in on Wednesday. The Times reports that an activist suggested she could go into into hiding or find refuge at a church, but she "decided to face the odds."

"The only crime my mother committed was to go to work to give a better life for her children," Garcia de Rayos' teenage daughter said, according to the Times. Then Garcia de Rayos and her lawyer entered the building, as supporters gathered outside the building.

They waited for hours.

In the evening, a van attempted to drive away from the ICE office. Immigration activists identified Garcia de Rayos inside and sat on the ground around the vehicle, live-streaming the confrontation on Facebook.

Several of the protesters were arrested. Afterward, it was unclear where Garcia de Rayos was.

"By 1 a.m. Thursday, fewer than two dozen protesters stood in the dark outside the building talking quietly, with just a handful of police looking on," The Associated Press reports. "The protesters said they initially succeeded in stopping the vehicles from leaving, but said they later left the grounds by another exit."

KJZZ reports that ICE released the following statement:



"Ms. Garcia De Rayos is currently being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement based on a removal order issued by the Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review which became final in May 2013. Relevant databases indicate Ms. Garcia De Rayos has a prior felony conviction dating from March 2009 for criminal impersonation."

