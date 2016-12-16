Alfonso Davis Becomes First to Publicly Announce his Candidacy for Syracuse Mayor

The race for Syracuse mayor officially got underway Friday with an announcement from the first candidate to publicly declare his intentions. Alfonso Davis is hoping the third time’s the charm to win the democratic nomination. He tried unsuccessfully in 2009 and in 2013 to secure his spot in the primaries, losing both times to Stephanie Miner. With miner out of the picture this time around due to term limits, Davis says he won’t settle for what he calls “business as usual.”

"If we look at the widespread poverty in this city, it hasn't gotten better; it's gotten worse," Davis asserted. "I believe people are ready for real change, and I represent real change. I'm not the status quo. I'm not the same old political person, the same old candidate. At the end of the day for me, it's really not about politics; it's about people."

Davis says he’s running because the city’s serious issues can’t be solved through inattention or denial.

"I have a plan that will address lowering crime, increasing jobs, support for local small businesses, and broadening our tax base...now."

Beyond that, Davis declined to be more specific when asked. But during his brief remarks in front of city hall, he did seem to want reach out to those who believe they’re underserved by their city.

"I want those who fell marginalized or disenfranchised to know and understand that the City of Syracuse needs you and your input," Davis said. "If we come together to work for the common causes: A better economy, better schools, and better neighborhoods, I believe that we can make Syracuse great again, and lead this region."

Numerous other names have been mentioned as possible contenders, but none have made their intentions known.