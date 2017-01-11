AQE, Educators, Students and Parents asking for $4.3 Billion in Education Funding

A huge gathering of about 500 education officials, parents and students from across the state were bused to Albany on Tuesday to rally for $4.3 billion in state education funding for public schools. The Alliance for Quality Education is making the case early in the budget season but, they feel the funds can’t come quickly enough. Legislative Director Jasmine Gripper says students are not always graduating college ready.

“We have our wealthy school districts out-spending our poor school districts by almost $10,000 per pupil. The opportunity gap in New York State is just continuing to grow. That means students don’t have access to advanced placement courses, afterschool programs to sports and other extracurricular activities that students need to be college and career ready. And the only way for them to get those opportunities is if we put more resources and more funding into the schools.”

Gripper maintains that many school districts in large cities in New York State are dealing with poverty and racism. AQE charges that systemic racism in education is perpetuated on the basis of a funding shortfall.



“So we see a big opportunity gap. One of the things we’re looking at is school district and wealthy districts and the course offerings. They have so much more course offerings than school districts in poor and minority school districts.”



She adds that when schools fail, it actually represents the State Legislature and the Governor failing… with overcrowded classrooms and a lack of technology for struggling districts.