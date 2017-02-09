Area Code 315...Meet Your New Partner 680

On Saturday, using only seven digits to make a phone call in Central New York will become a thing of the past. When the region gets a new area code next month, using ten digits just won’t have the same “ring” in popular music.

The 315 area code that has defined the region for several decades will soon have company. Starting Saturday, those who dial only seven digits will be asked to hang up and dial again. A new 680 area code will be introduced in March , and will coexist with 315. So, that means having to remember…or likely updating your cell phone contact list. Director at North American Numbering Plan Administration Group John Manning says this is the best way to introduce new area codes.

“Simply taking a new area code to overlay it on top of an existing area code with the same area code boundaries has definitely become the preferred method of introducing an area code," Manning said. "From that perspective, the services providers that are mostly impacted by this have a good understanding of what needs to be done to ensure that this implementation goes as smooth as possible.”

The State Public Service Commission says existing telephone numbers, rates, and services will not change as a result of the new area code. Manning says the change was a result of a limited number of digits following the area code.

“There is a limited quantity of prefixes in every code...that is 800 prefixes," Manning said. "When all of those prefixes are assigned, we have to introduce a new area code so those additional prefixes are available for telecommunications service providers to obtain those numbers from us, and then assign individual telephone numbers to their customers.”

Manning says 680 is the first of three new area codes to be introduced in New York State in 2017. He says area codes in the U.S. will eventually be exhausted, but he anticipates this won’t happen for at least another 30 years.