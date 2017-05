Throughout sports history there are been plenty of father-son duos who have left their mark on the same game. In the NBA we have Dell Curry and Stephen Curry. In baseball Barry Bonds followed in the footsteps of his father Bobby. And in the NFL Archie Manning paved the way for his sons, Peyton and Eli.

For Syracuse Men's Lacrosse they have their own father-son tandem, but of a different sort. This week, WAER's Sam Rubinoff tells us the tale of Joe and Cal Paduda.