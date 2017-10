Each year in sports seems to bring an emerging star out of no where that demands out attention. In 2001 the world was introduce to a skinny quarterback named Tom Brady. In 2012 the Golden State Warriors' spent a 2nd round pick on a player who was supposedly too slow, but Draymond Green turned out pretty good.

This week on The Best of WAER Sports Podcast, Tim Scott highlights a potential star on the Syracuse Football team, Scoop Bradshaw.