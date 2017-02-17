Business Leadership Organization: Metro Government Crucial to Region's Survival

By 46 minutes ago

Centerstate CEO President Rob Simpson.
Credit centerstateceo.com

The head of the region’s leading business development group says the consensus commission’s report present opportunities to streamline operations for developers.  It's the latest of many perspectives in our series examining the potential impact of the commission’s recommendations.

One of the ideas is to combine the county and city industrial development agencies into a single entity.  Centerstate CEO President Rob Simpson says his office was the first to applaud when the mayor and county executive co-located those offices but not their operations.  After a few years, though, even that agreement fell apart.  now they’re back to square one.

"We don't need an environment where developers can come in and shop one IDA against another," Simpson said.  "We also don't need an environment where it appears from the outside looking in as if city interests and suburban interests are being pitted against each other in a game of development war.  That's not the image we want to project to the world."

Simpson says the region needs to have its act together in one office to manage business interests.  He says that’s just one example of how the community continues to operate in a divided way, even though the area is truly one economy.  Simpson says 27 of the county’s 36 municipalities are projected to run a deficit or significantly raise taxes in the next decade to stay afloat.

"The fiscal condition facing our communities is dire," Simpson said.  "The economic circumstance for Central New York is one that is well known to all of us.  We're not seeing the same level of growth we would like.  Our demographic story tells a similar path...30 to 40 years of  demographic decline with population exodus. We believe that doing nothing is only going to lead us to a worse situation."  

 

Simpson says that could mean no local control by residents, municipalities or businesses.

"At some point in the future, someone from outside our community is going to come in and dictate the terms change," Simpson said.  "Whether that's a fiscal control board or a receiver...given the fact that we can all see the train coming at us, we think it's a much better alternative for us to work together, sit at the same table, and plot a future that allows us to be successful going forward."

Simpson says a metropolitan government has proven to work in other places and reap significant benefits.  he dismisses any notion that it would amount to a county takeover of the city or that it would be forced on the towns and villages.  But Simpson feels they might choose to participate if services can be delivered more effectively at a lower cost.

Tags: 
consensus commission
consensus
Centerstate CEO
Rob Simpson

Related Content

Onondaga County Green Party Leader says Consensus Report has Merits, Flaws

By Feb 16, 2017

The chair of the Green Party in Onondaga County says a metropolitan government is needed to address segregation, poverty, and economic stagnation.  But Howie Hawkins says the model proposed by the consensus commission would only amplify those problems. 

He agrees with consensus that the recommendations to consolidate 16 functions of government like road maintenance and public safety can probably be done now and relatively quickly to provide better infrastructure and services.

Consensus from a Town Perspective: Residents Like Access to Their Local Officials

By Feb 14, 2017
salina.ny.us

Salina’s Town Supervisor says it’s not entirely clear what the Consensus Commission’s recommendations might mean for his town if any of the measures to streamline local government were put into place.  We’re checking in this week with various government, business, and political leaders on the potential impact of the report’s 50 recommendations, including the consolidation of the city and county.  The Commission’s report identifies up to nearly 33-million dollars in annual savings county-wide.  But even as a commission member, Salina’s Mark Nicotra says he’s not sure if that’s possible.

Mayor Miner Explains her Sharp Criticism of Consensus Commission Merger Recommendation

By & Nate Bellavia & Karen DeWitt Feb 13, 2017
Scott Willis / WAER News

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner today defended her sharp criticism of the recommendations of the Consensus commission’s final report.  Miner says she disapproves of the suggested merging of the city and county into a single metropolitan government…without giving consideration to a dependent school district.

Consensus Commission Releases Final Report on Government Modernization; Mayor Issues Sharp Rebuke

By & Feb 9, 2017
cgr.org/consensuscny

Nearly three years after it started, the Consensus Commission released its final report Thursday with dozens of recommendations on how to modernize local government.  They include everything from infrastructure and public safety to economic development and municipal operations.  

The 19-member volunteer commission collected reams of data, held more than 100 meetings, and gathered comments from thousands of residents to arrive at the 110 page report.  Co-chair Neil Murphy says it’s a chance to embark in a new direction.

County Legislature Will Not Vote On City-County Merger This Year

By 18 hours ago
Scott Willis / WAER News

The chairman of the Onondaga county legislature says they will not bring a proposal for a new metropolitan government to the ballot this year.  The decision comes a week after the consensus commission recommended the combination of city and county government in its final report.  Ryan McMahon says the debate has just begun and the decision will not be rushed.

Some Optimism, Some Challenges in CNY Economic Forecast

By Jan 11, 2017
Centerstate CEO/Research & Marketing Strategies, Inc.

There’s quite a bit of optimism about the local economy among businesses and analysts at Wednesday's Economic Forecast Breakfast…though much of it is guarded.  There is also some uncertainty and a challenge to businesses to break the status quo. 