Can Green Party Crack City Hall with Syracuse Councilor-at-Large Candidate?

By 1 hour ago

Frank Cetera of the Green Party joins the list of candidates running for 2 Councilor-at-Large seats
Credit Chris Bolt/WAER News

A fourth candidate has entered the race for two Councilor-at-Large Seats on the Syracuse Common Council, that will be contested this November.  Progressive politics that oppose a conservative Congress and President might play a role in the local election.  The Green Party locally has run numerous candidates for a range of positions in City Hall, including this year's candidacy for Mayor by Howie Hawkins.  None has broken through to get elected yet.  

Is it time for Syracuse City Hall to get a green tint?  Frank Cetera of the Green Party believes so because of recent activism here around the environment or immigrants, and against conservative Washington politics.

“The greens are in line with many of those policies that the CNY Solidarity Coalition and other groups are espousing.  In addition to that all of us as candidate s with the greens, we are doing that work, we have been doing that work and we continue to do that work.” 

He’d support pushing some of the city’s economic development investments toward worker cooperatives and worker-owned businesses, something that’s gaining momentum in Rochester, Buffalo and New York City to support small, local businesses.

“Those are jobs that are stable.  Those are jobs that aren’t going anywhere because owners have control over them.  If we take a small portion of money from our budget to create worker-owned business center and development opportunities, instead of continually giving that money away to corporate developers, we con create more of those opportunities.” 

Cetera shares an idea of Green Party Mayoral Candidate Howie Hawkins of imposing a small income tax on people who work in the city, including those who commute in. 

“Because Syracuse does need the workers that come from outside of the city.  We need the folks in our Eds (education) and meds (medical) who are living in our surrounding suburbs and towns and villages.  But we also need them to take on their fair share of our city infrastructure that supports their employers and supports their jobs.”

Can current political winds help Cetera win and finally get a Green elected to a position inside City Hall?
Credit Chris Bolt/WAER News

He says he’d like to make city hall work better for residents by streaming common council meetings live over the internet, beefing up T-N-T groups, and figuring out, as most other snowy cities have done, a way to clear the sidewalks.

“We have individuals who live here who need to get to work.  We have families that need to go grocery shopping and we have students that need to walk to their grade school, middle school, high school and college locations. And we intend to take the burden off of the shoulders of individuals and onto the collective residents as a whole here in Syracuse. 

There will be two Councilor-at-Large seats open in November’s election.  Cetera joins a field that includes announced candidates Kyle Madden, Tim Rudd and Khalid Bey.    

Tags: 
Frank Cetera
Green Party
SYRACUSE COMMON COUNCIL
Kyle Madden
Tim Rudd
Khalid Bey

Related Content

Green Party's Howie Hawkins will Try a Run at Syracuse Mayor Once Again

By May 5, 2017
Chris Bolt/WAER News

The Syracuse mayoral race grew to a total of 10 candidates Thursday after the Green Party’s  Howie Hawkins officially declared his plans to run.  He last sought the office in 2005, and says some of the ideas in his platform have since been picked by the last two mayors.  Hawkins calls his strategic vision for the city “Sustainable Syracuse.”

Onondaga County Green Party Leader says Consensus Report has Merits, Flaws

By Feb 16, 2017

The chair of the Green Party in Onondaga County says a metropolitan government is needed to address segregation, poverty, and economic stagnation.  But Howie Hawkins says the model proposed by the consensus commission would only amplify those problems. 

He agrees with consensus that the recommendations to consolidate 16 functions of government like road maintenance and public safety can probably be done now and relatively quickly to provide better infrastructure and services.

Green Party Candidate for Syracuse's 2nd Council District Wants More Livable Wages

By & Rob Romano May 19, 2015
Rob Romano/WAER News

  The Green Party is prepared to run three candidates in this November’s elections for various local offices. Local Businessman Frank Cetera  will try to win the 2nd district seat on the Common Council.