Can Kids Help Get Environmental Rights Added to State Constitution after Hoosick Falls Scare?

By 1 minute ago

Children from Hoosick Falls part of ad campaign for an Environmental Bill of Rights, after Hoosick Falls water contamination issue.
Credit newsservice.org

New Yorkers have a right to clean water, clean air and a safe climate. That’s the message of a new ad campaign launched this week. The groups Environmental Advocates of New York and Effective N-Y want to amend the state Constitution to include a New York State Environmental Bill of Rights. Travis Proulx  with Environmental Advocates says the campaign was inspired by the children of Hoosick Falls.  Drinking water there was contaminated with P-F-O-A, a toxic chemical used to make non-stick coatings for cooking utensils.

"They came to us and said, 'Hey, we really want to help. We want to help educate the public on what’s going on, and we want to make a difference so this doesn’t happen to other people.'"

The campaign is being launched with two short videos, featuring children in Hoosick Falls delivering the message in their own words. 14-year-old Mikayla Baker wonders why safe drinking water isn’t a basic right.

"I think one of the highest priorities of New York State should be to have a healthy environment. It’s ridiculous that we should even have to ask for the right of clean water and clean air."

The videos direct viewers to a website, NYCleanWater.org  to support the effort. 

According to Proulx, legislators from both sides of the aisle in the state Assembly and Senate have expressed an interest in the proposal.

Tags: 
Environment
Environmental Advocates of New York
Effective NY
Clean Water
Clean Air
Hoosick Falls
PFOA

Related Content

Greening USA Seeks to Bring Groups Together Around Sustainability Goals at Annual Meeting

By May 6, 2016
www.greeningusa.org/12traits/

  Central New York has a number of environmental groups working on a range of issues, from climate change to alternative energy, pollution in the environment to solid waste reduction, green building to alternative transportation.  The group plans to use its annual meeting Thursday, May 12th, to try and do some speed dating and see if groups might have more impact by working together.

Gap in River and Stream Monitoring Leaves Public in the Dark on Water Quality for Recreation

By Apr 25, 2016
Chris Bolt/WAER News

  Just days after Earth Day one environmental group is raising concerns about the water quality in New York’s rivers and streams.  The problems are both the specific threats and the lack of information about them.