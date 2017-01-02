Can Kids Help Get Environmental Rights Added to State Constitution after Hoosick Falls Scare?

New Yorkers have a right to clean water, clean air and a safe climate. That’s the message of a new ad campaign launched this week. The groups Environmental Advocates of New York and Effective N-Y want to amend the state Constitution to include a New York State Environmental Bill of Rights. Travis Proulx with Environmental Advocates says the campaign was inspired by the children of Hoosick Falls. Drinking water there was contaminated with P-F-O-A, a toxic chemical used to make non-stick coatings for cooking utensils.

"They came to us and said, 'Hey, we really want to help. We want to help educate the public on what’s going on, and we want to make a difference so this doesn’t happen to other people.'"

The campaign is being launched with two short videos, featuring children in Hoosick Falls delivering the message in their own words. 14-year-old Mikayla Baker wonders why safe drinking water isn’t a basic right.

"I think one of the highest priorities of New York State should be to have a healthy environment. It’s ridiculous that we should even have to ask for the right of clean water and clean air."

The videos direct viewers to a website, NYCleanWater.org to support the effort.

According to Proulx, legislators from both sides of the aisle in the state Assembly and Senate have expressed an interest in the proposal.