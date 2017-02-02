Civil Rights Activist Shares Stories of Historic Alabama Marches with Syracuse School Students

By & Leo Tully 2 hours ago

Students at Ed Smith School kicked off Black History Month with a visit from a Civil Rights activist today.  Alice Moore was an active participant in the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama as well as two other 1965 marches.  Education Commissioner Mark Muhammad introduced the young crowd to Alice Moore and showed his appreciation for her contribution to advance the civil rights movement in America.

Civil Rights Activist Alice Thomas Moore
Credit Leo Tully/WAER News

“  And so we owe Alice Moore and others a lot for the world that we live in today.  And the way we pay that debt is not by celebrations and accolades.  The way we celebrate is to give back. The way we give back is to pay it forward.”  

Moore focused most of her presentation on the story of the marches themselves.  She discussed one incident of violence during what’s known as ‘Bloody Sunday’ on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.  Police brutally attacked protestors.


… came up us with the whips, with the clubs and the tear gas.  A lot of my friends got beaten or hit in the head with the billy clubs.  I did not get hit or either get a whip but, I did get overcome with tear gas.”

  Moore also shared many positive messages with students.  She placed a substantial amount of weight behind the importance of voting.

Ed Smith dancers perform during the presentation
Credit John Smith/WAERNews

“It feels very good to participate in voting.  The only thing that I add to what we did and when we’re telling people to vote, make sure they register, make sure they vote.  And then we also tell them to make sure your vote counts.  So make sure you know what you’re voting for and who you’re voting for.”

 She urges Americans to continue to fight for their rights.  During Black History month, Ed Smith School is displaying large posters of U-S postage stamps with historic African Americans including singer Ella Fitzgerald and Dr. Martin Luther King.

A banner appears on stage celebrating Black History Month.
Credit Leo Tully/WAER News
    

Tags: 
Civil Rights Marches
Civil Rights Marches 1965
Alabama Civil Rights Marches
Black History Month
Bloody Sunday
Alice Thomas More
Ed Smith school
Syracuse City School District

Related Content

Minority Entrepreneur Hesitant to Jump Full-Time Into the Business he Created After Getting Laid-off

By & Jeddy Johnson Feb 29, 2016
Jeddy Johnson / WAER News

Syracuse-area minority entrepreneurs often face additional barriers in the business world that can discourage them right at the start.  In our final installation celebrating Black History Month, we hear from one motivated business owner who is actually enjoying some success thanks to a program that breaks down barriers.

A Liverpool man decided it was time to launch his own business when he was laid off from his high-paying job at New Process Gear after 14 years.

Do you know Enoch Reed? Jerry Rescue Defendant Once Sailed with Author Herman Melville

By Feb 23, 2016
Scott Willis / WAER News

  Most Central New Yorkers know about the Jerry Rescue, where a group of Syracuse abolitionists freed  fugitive slave William "Jerry" Henry from jail and snuck him to Canada.  But chances are most don’t know the story behind Enoch Reed, one of the men who helped rescue Jerry in 1851.

Onondaga Historical Association Curator of History Dennis Connors says to understand the significance of the Jerry Rescue is to understand that those involved were committing a serious act of civil disobedience.

Black History Month Installment: Contrasting Past and Present African American Protest Movements

By Feb 12, 2016
Scott Willis / WAER News

A Syracuse University scholar in the area of civil unrest among African Americans sees some similarities…and differences in protests from the civil rights era to the present.  In this next installment celebrating black history month, WAER News looks at the issues that lead to unrest, and if they’re being addressed.