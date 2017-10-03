CNY Episcopal Churches Toll Bells to Commemorate Victims of Las Vegas

The bells at more than two dozen Episcopal churches rang out across Central New York at noon Tuesday in a show of solidarity with the people of Las Vegas. Church leaders hope it can mark the start of a healing process.

The bells tolled at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville just as they did across Nevada at 9 a.m. their time. The Rt. Rev. Dr. Dede Duncan Probe is Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central New York.

"The ringing out is a celebration of someone's life passing and that they made a difference in the world. Then also the ringing of the bells is a signal or sign of a new time of hopefully a calling of attention of respecting and honoring one another."

She says Christians and people of all faiths are reaching out to their places of worship.

"Really looking for ways..first internalizing this tragedy and processing it, but then some clarity or solidarity in how we respond as a people to a senseless tragedy. I know people who have relatives who were killed in Las Vegas. There's a real desire, whether people know anyone who died or not, to gather with people, pray together, find comfort in the hope of love and shared community."

Reverend Probe says there’s no doubt what happened in Las Vegas is devastating. But she says roughly the equivalent of a mass shooting happens every day in America.

"On Sunday, there were 24 incidents of gun violence across the United States. This was just one incident. On average, about 42 people die each day as a result of gun violence in America."

Probe says she tends to avoid the politics of gun control, though she suggests we need sensible legislation. She says she’d rather focus on people fulfilling their own potential and serving others.