CNY Islamic Society Leader Says Immigration Order is "Clear Discrimination" Against Muslims

By & Taylor Epps & Olivia Proia 8 minutes ago

Mohamed Khater, left, speaks at a rally in downtown Syracuse in 2011.
Credit flickr.com / Syracuse Peace Council

The president of the Islamic Society of Central New York says President Trump’s sudden immigration order is not the right way to keep the country safe.  Mohamed Khater says he was caught off guard by how quickly it took effect.

“I honestly did not think that it was going to happen because it probably would have to go through Congress, whether to approve it or disapprove it," said Khater.  "From my understanding from talking to everybody, Congress will not allow it to happen.”                      

The President’s executive order bans immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. The order aims to protect the U.S. from potential terrorists, but Khater suggests that it is doing just the opposite.

"It's clear discrimination against a certain religion, against Islamic religion.  And that doesn't bode well with the Muslims around the world," Khater said. "The only people that this helps are the extremists on the other side.”

While the order does not directly state a ban on Muslims, Khater says it targets the wrong group of people.

"ISIS, of course, has killed a lot more Muslims than non Muslims. So people are fleeing persecution and bad conditions in their countries, and we say that these are the terrorists," Khater said.  "We practically are pinning terrorism on them, which is definitely not the case."

Credit ISCNY.org

This singling out of Muslims and Islam is not new.  Khater says anti-Muslim sentiment was especially strong in the weeks and months after the 9-11 terrorist attacks.  It’s ebbed and flowed ever since.  Then, he says rhetoric from the GOP Presidential Primary candidates seemed to stir things up again.

"Depending on the election cycle, who is saying what, and that happened last year a lot," said Khater. "That raised the fear among people from Muslim [countries] and Islam, similar to what happened after 9-11.”

Khater says the president’s executive order has only perpetuated the negativity.  He says it’s been carried out in public places.

"If they go to the mall or are walking in the streets or grocery stores, people just throw comments at Muslim- looking people or women who are wearing head scarves,” Khater said.

Khater says he’s also heard of harassment at middle and high schools.  Protests against the executive order are expected to continue around the country throughout the week.

Tags: 
Mohamed Khater
Islamic Society of Central New York
immigrant ban
refugees

Related Content

Jews, Muslims, Others to Stand Together Against Islamophobia, Racism, Bigotry on Night of Chanukah

By Dec 27, 2016
Chris Bolt/WAER News

A newly formed Jewish peace group is using one night of Chanukah to speak out against Islamophobia and racism.  Central New York residents recently started a chapter of ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’.  The national group is rooted in mid-east peace issues.  But organizer Julie Gozan says sentiments since the election are reason for the Wednesday Night protest.

100s Crowd Syr Hancock Airport to Protest Trump Immigrant Ban, Support Immigrants & Refugees

By Jan 29, 2017
Reena Tretler/WAER News

The crowd at Syracuse's Hancock Airport flooded the main terminal Sunday night, with people filling the upstairs common areas as well.  It was all part of a protest against the immigration ban imposed by executive order by President Donald Trump over the weekend. 

Chants rang out several times: "No ban, no registry, this is our Democracy" chimed one.  Another said, "Muslims are welcome here; No hate, no fear."  And a lengthy chant said, "Down with white supremacy; no ban, no registry."

Syracuse Immigration Attorney Says Trump Travel Ban Will Have Far-Reaching Affects

By 23 hours ago
facebook.com / Sharon L. Ames, Esq.

The Trump Administration’s travel ban on refugees and others is creating confusion…and heartbreak for families in Central New York and across the nation.  The executive order will impact everyone from new refugees to those who’ve lived in the U.S. on visas for decades.

Long-time Syracuse immigration attorney Sharon Ames says the administration’s “drastic measure” will be felt here in Syracuse.  The resettlement of 220 refugees already approved to move to Syracuse has been halted.  Ames says she spoke with a man who knew of an affected Syrian family.