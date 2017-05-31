CNY Seniors Stay Enriched, Engaged, and Active at Upstate's Oasis Program

Dozens of seniors from their 60’s to their 90’s converged at Upstate’s Oasis center on Carrier Circle Wednesday to show off their singing skills or to try their hands at drumming. The activities were part of an open house to celebrate National Senior Health and Fitness Day as well as the 15th anniversary of Oasis. Director Cynthia Woods says they’re trying to keep seniors engaged and healthy…

"If people continue to stay active intellectually and physically, they'll age better. It will keep them out of nursing homes. It will keep them out of our hospitals. It will help them enjoy their life."

Woods says the range of learning and volunteer opportunities is aimed at providing seniors more than just a place to socialize.

“People might know about senior centers, and they might do their crocheting or their bridge playing. But they don't know about Oasis and they don't know about the abundance of really great programming that is offered at Oasis sites.”

Seniors can take or teach classes in languages, art, and technology, as well as fitness and music. Woods says they also offer life transition classes for those coping with the loss of a loved one, or others adjusting to retirement…

"They had been really high up in the food chain of administrative positions at local companies. They retire, and all of a sudden, their identity is gone. They don't feel like there is a purpose. They don't know what to get up for in the morning.”

Woods says members have told her how Oasis has saved their lives after retirement. She says programs are geared towards those 50 and older. Some are free and others carry a fee. More information about programs and locations is at oasisnet.org.