CNY Veterans are both the Stars and the Story at Special Syracuse Stage Event

The stories of Syracuse veterans’ struggles going through – and transitioning out of – the military will take to the stage Wednesday Night. Syracuse Stage will borrow from a past play to present an intimate portrayal of unseen aspects of life after service.

Ginger Peterman joined the Army in 2007…trained at Fort Drum and as deployed for 15 months to Iraq. She drove trucks, served guard duty, went on search and other missions…and came back to start a new life – but with some psychological scars. Plus she found it hard to be without the military social structure.

“People who are tracking whether or not you have gone to the dentist and if you’re due to see the doctor. And when you get out nobody cares anymore; you can do whatever you want, or not do whatever you want. And I think a lot of veterans struggle with that.”

She found success through education…and is now a Ph.D. student at Syracuse University in bioengineering…and might just be helping her fellow vets.

Despite her progress in school, the divorced mother still feels a lack of a support system and real misunderstanding…and that’s why she’s participating in Separated, a story-telling theater work at Syracuse Stage.

“Reduce the tension of anxiety a civilian might have in encountering a veteran and wondering if it’s safe to approach them in order to build a strong sense of community and sort of bridge the gap between veterans and civilians to realize were all on the same team.”

Syracuse Stage will be using the format of the former Syracuse Stories – with eight vets sharing their experiences, intimate and interacting. Artistic Director Bob Hupp says the stark set, no backdrops, no props, just 8 people on stools, puts all the focus on the stories.

“It takes away the visual impact and focuses on the words. And that’s the place that theater always wants to start. It gives us the opportunity to have an informal yet intense exchange between the performers and eh audience who’ve come to hear their stories. It’s fundamental theater.”

The result – called Separated – plays Wednesday night starting at 7:00p.m. with a reception at 6:00 p.m.…followed by questions and answer.