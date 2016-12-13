CoE Continues its Efforts to Improve Indoor Air Quality...and Syracuse's Economy

Researchers at the Syracuse Center of Excellence are working with Carrier Corp. on whether indoor environments could have impacts on human health and performance. Center Executive Director Ed Bogucz said by controlling factors such as temperature and humidity in buildings, the air quality affects people's productivity.

“We found significant differences in people’s decision making, and that was something that’s never been understood before. So it’s brought a new attention to the building codes relating to how much fresh air is brought into a building to provide fresh air for occupants.”

Bogucz said professors and students at Syracuse University are also transforming HVAC systems by developing personalized environmental control systems. He said it’s a “win-win situation” for all.

“Right now in your home, if you have an air conditioner, it’s like you condition the whole room or maybe even the whole house. If there’s only one or two people in the house, you are conditioning all the rooms and all the houses. If you are going to seat and watch television, you might just want to condition your space. The whole building would save energy. There’s less energy that’s used to condition the building, and everybody gets the temperature that they want at their seats.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visited the center Tuesday. She said the projects are not only about promoting sustainability and entrepreneurship but also about boosting the economy in Central New York.

“We are no longer going to just put our money toward the larger industries. It’s all about supporting the new entrepreneurs as students are educated at a great institution like Syracuse University, working with their professors (and) working with community partners. We are now finally shifting to a new economy where people are going to have a stake in it and get more people back to work. So it’s all about creating jobs, keeping those jobs here and connecting those jobs with people that were born and raised here.”

Hochul also stopped at SUNY Upstate Medical University, and made an announcement at the Hotel Utica as part of her swing through Central New York.