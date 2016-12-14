Comptroller Calls for Anti-Corruption Reforms Amid Bribery and Bid Rigging Allegations

By & Karen DeWitt Dec 14, 2016

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.
Credit twitter.com @NYSComptroller

  The state’s Comptroller has a plan to reduce corruption in the awarding of economic development contracts that has led to the indictment of several former associates of Governor Cuomo.

Comptroller Tom DiNapoli was taken out of the review process for some state economic development contracts in a state law passed in 2011, and since then a former top aide to Governor Cuomo and a former key State University official, along with seven others, have been charged with bribery and bid rigging, among other crimes.

DiNapoli says his plan would restore oversight by the Comptroller over the contracts, and ban the use of not for profit entities that federal prosecutors say were used to mask the illegal schemes.

“I don’t know that the intent ever was for them to basically serve as a pass through,” DiNapoli said. “That would not involve any level of scrutiny or accountability.”

  Governor Cuomo has outlined an alternative plan that  would duplicate some of the oversight role of the Comptroller by creating an inspector within the executive branch.

Lawmakers are considering a special session later this month. DiNapoli says he’d prefer thoughtful consideration of any changes, and would not like to see them rushed through in haste as part of an end of the year session.

Tags: 
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli
Tom DiNapoli
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli
corruption

Related Content

NYS Controller Audit Shows CNY Remains in State of Transition following the Recession

By & Katie Zilcosky Nov 3, 2016
Katie Zilcosky / WAER News

A new report released Wednesday by the State Comptroller shows that Central New York’s post-recession economy remains in a state of transition when factoring in unemployment, poverty and large employers moving out.  However, there are bright spots including a workforce of young adults who attended college locally, a technically experienced workforce, and a lower cost of living.  Tom DiNapoli has been focused on auditing economic development programs such as Start-Up New York and others which aims to lure new companies and create new jobs. He says there’s room for improvement.

State Comptroller Faults Cuomo Job Creation Program

By Karen DeWitt Jul 15, 2016
twitter.com @NYSComptroller

Governor Cuomo’s job creation programs have been in the news recently. The State Comptroller audited one of them, called the Excelsior Jobs program, and found some problems.  Capital correspondent Karen DeWitt sat down with Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to talk about the programs and their value to taxpayers and New York's economy.  She learned some of the benefits went to a nationally known New York company.

Cuomo's Top Economic Development Official Defends Incentive Programs

By & Karen DeWitt Aug 4, 2016
Gov. Cuomo's flickr page

A routine oversight hearing by the state Assembly turned testy when Governor Cuomo’s Economic Development Czar, Howard Zemsky, endured over two hours of questions about Governor Cuomo’s economic development programs, which are currently under federal investigation.

  Zemsky answered questions for over two hours from Democratic and Republican Assemblymembers, who wanted to know why the economic development program known as Start UP, which offers a ten year tax break for new high tech businesses who locate on college campuses , is seeming to take so long to begin.

Reformers Say SUNY is Not Entirely to Blame for Cuomo Administration Scandal

By & Karen DeWitt Oct 4, 2016
Karen DeWitt / WXXI News

Governor Cuomo says much of the responsibility for the alleged corruption scandal touching his administration is on the State University, specifically SUNY Polytechnic Institute, which oversaw many of the contracts. But reform groups say the governor is not telling the whole story.

Cuomo’s made a few public appearances since the U.S. Attorney, Preet Bharara, issued criminal complaints against nine people, including several close to Cuomo and two major upstate real estate developers.

Latest Scandal Shows Gov. Cuomo's Pledge to Clean-Up Albany Remains Unfufilled

By & Karen DeWitt Sep 26, 2016
Gov. Cuomo's flickr page

The criminal charges against nine of Governor Cuomo’s associates is the latest incident in a wave of corruption that has enveloped the State Capitol for the past several years.  When Cuomo first became Governor in 2011, he promised to do something about it. So far, he has not been particularly successful.  

Cuomo, in his inaugural speech as governor , January 1, 2011 promised that corruption at the Capitol would end, and the public trust would be restored during his tenure in office.