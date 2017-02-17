Delaware Elementary Teaches Black History with Living Wax Museum of Prominent Black Figures

By John Smith & Geani Sanabria & Leo Tully 4 seconds ago

Students at Delaware Elementary meeting Sojourner Truth
Credit Geani Sanabria/WAER News

Delaware Elementary School in Syracuse observed National African American parent Involvement Day  (NAAPID) Friday by presenting a living, historical wax museum of prominent black figures. The living museum brought figures such as Lebron James, Lauryn Hill, and Harriet Tubman to life with the help of students, teachers, and the community. Syracuse University master student Madeline Moore is a substitute teacher. She portrayed singer Lauryn Hill and says it's important for the students to learn about influential African  Americans.

"Very important for these students to know, like, 'Oh, I can be somebody else aside from the negative images that I see in media. I can be a positive influence in my community, and I could be a president, or I can be a leader. I can be a musician.'"

Delaware's principal says it's not only important for students to learn about ELA or math subjects. Eliezer Hernandez says he hopes that his students learned about the historical figures in the living wax museum.

"If you don't know where you come from you don't know where you're going to be going and it's important for you to know your history and also everybody else's history. So, it's not just me as a Latino male to just know what it is to be a Latino, but also African American, Native American, Asian. Cause we're in America, right? All walks of life!"

Principal Hernandez says elementary school is the perfect time to teach the students about the diverse cultures because their minds are like sponges. He says exposing them to field trips to Harriet Tubman's home in Auburn go beyond educational purposes.

"I want and I need my children to be exposed to that because I promise you, if anything, you see those types of things in state assessment. But, put all that aside it's about them learning who they are and other people, you know, so that they know the same culture that you and I have learned. Sometimes we don't talk about the past, and we want to them to know."

The students of Delaware Elementary performing a play on stage.
Credit Geani Sanabria/WAER News

Next year, principal Hernandez hopes to celebrate the heritages that make up the student body of Delaware Elementary School through the entire year.

Tags: 
Black History Month
Delaware elementary school
National African American Parent Involvement Day
Wax Museum

Black History Month Installment: Contrasting Past and Present African American Protest Movements

By Feb 12, 2016
Scott Willis / WAER News

A Syracuse University scholar in the area of civil unrest among African Americans sees some similarities…and differences in protests from the civil rights era to the present.  In this next installment celebrating black history month, WAER News looks at the issues that lead to unrest, and if they’re being addressed.

Civil Rights Activist Shares Stories of Historic Alabama Marches with Syracuse School Students

By & Leo Tully Feb 2, 2017
Leo Tully/WAER News

Students at Ed Smith School kicked off Black History Month with a visit from a Civil Rights activist today.  Alice Moore was an active participant in the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama as well as two other 1965 marches when she was 16 years-old.  Education Commissioner Mark Muhammad introduced the young crowd to Alice Moore and showed his appreciation for her contribution to advance the civil rights movement in America.

ArtRage Exhibit Features Artifacts that Distorted Perceptions of African Americans

By Feb 8, 2016
Scott Willis / WAER News

A new exhibit at the ArtRage gallery in Syracuse features an Auburn man’s unique collection of ordinary household artifacts that forces people to confront racist stereotypes and distortions of African Americans.  William Berry, Jr. started collecting the racist memorabilia more than 40 years ago.  With help from traveling friends, his collection includes artifacts from all over the world.   Berry says the theme is the same...African Americans were seen and portrayed in a negative light.  