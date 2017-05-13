Democrats Choose Nicoletti as Mayoral Candidate from Crowded Field but More Contests Await

Joe Nicoletti is a current Councilor at Large and has run for mayor before, most recently in 2009.
Credit https://www.facebook.com/NicolettiForMayor

Democrats in the City of Syracuse chose Joe Nicoletti as their designated candidate for Mayor in voting Saturday.  The weekend meeting of the party however, still leaves a number of questions unanswered.

The final ballot had Joe Nicoletti edging out Andrew Maxwell to get the party’s official endorsement.  Democrats had been considering seven different candidates who all formally announced. 

After a first ballot, Marty Masterpole and Juanita Perez Williams decided to pull out of the voting.  Alphonso Davis drew just one percent support.  Chris Fowler and Raymond Blackwell were also seeking the nomination. 

But it didn’t take long before Perez-Williams already had announced her desire to continue a campaign…saying in a release just a few hours after the vote that she’ll take her message to the people citywide.  That sets up a likely primary for democrats. 

Fowler and Blackwell have also indicated their desire to try and be on the primary ballot.  Maxwell, who narrowly lost the endorsement vote, has not decided about a primary, nor has Davis or Masterpole. 

What is certain is voters will have a challenge to learn about all the democrats going into a September 12th primary.  Then they’ll most likely have another full slate of 4 to consider for November’s general election: Nicoletti or the democratic primary winner; Republican Laura LaVine; The Green Party's Howie Howkins; and an independent, Ben Walsh, who will show up on the reform party line. 

Mayor Stephanie Miner’s term is up at the end of the year…term limits prevent her from seeking re-election.

Syracuse Mayoral Race 2017

Green Party's Howie Hawkins will Try a Run at Syracuse Mayor Once Again

By May 5, 2017
Chris Bolt/WAER News

The Syracuse mayoral race grew to a total of 10 candidates Thursday after the Green Party’s  Howie Hawkins officially declared his plans to run.  He last sought the office in 2005, and says some of the ideas in his platform have since been picked by the last two mayors.  Hawkins calls his strategic vision for the city “Sustainable Syracuse.”

City Hall Insider Latest to Join Mayoral Race

By Feb 3, 2017
maxwell.syr.edu

Working on civic problems and city development projects has given Andrew Maxwell a vision of what Syracuse might become...and one he’d like to pursue as Mayor.  The current Director of the City Hall Innovation Office joined he race for Mayor Thursday. 

Maxwell lists quality of life, schools, public safety and creating opportunity as the thing she believes residents want most.  He acknowledges poverty is one of the biggest challenges, but says there is some progress through the New Hope Initiative that could be expanded upon.

Republican Laura Lavine Enters Race for Syracuse Mayor

By Jan 26, 2017
Scott Willis / WAER News

The race for Syracuse mayor officially includes another candidate  after Republican Laura Lavine (pronounced la-VYNE) announced her intentions Thursday.  The life-long Syracuse resident is pledging to work with everyone from residents to federal representatives on both sides of the aisle to address the city’s challenges.

Lavine knows Syracuse has seen difficult times.  But she says it’s nothing like the decline she’s seen in recent years.

Alfonso Davis Becomes First to Publicly Announce his Candidacy for Syracuse Mayor

By Dec 16, 2016
Scott Willis / WAER News

The race for Syracuse mayor officially got underway Friday with an announcement from the first candidate to publicly declare his intentions.   Alfonso Davis is hoping the third time’s the charm to win the democratic nomination.  He tried unsuccessfully in 2009 and in 2013 to secure his spot in the primaries, losing both times to Stephanie Miner.  With miner out of the picture this time around due to term limits, Davis says he won’t settle for what he calls “business as usual.”