DJ Sessions: Major Anniversaries In Classical Music

This year marked major anniversaries for some of the most beloved works of classical music, from George Frideric Handel’s “Water Music” suite, first performed 300 years ago, to the 125th anniversary of “The Nutcracker” suite.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vic Di Geronimo, DJ and host of Classic Mornings on WILL in Urbana, Illinois, about the big anniversaries in classical music.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.



Music From The Segment

George Frideric Handel, “Water Music,” performed by the Academy of Ancient Music Berlin