Endangered Rhino Takes Out Tinder Ad To Raise Awareness, Money

His Tinder profile said he was “one of a kind,” “the most eligible bachelor in the world,” “6 feet tall” and, finally, 5,000 pounds. Sudan is the last male White Northern rhinoceros in the world, and his keepers at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya put out the Tinder ad as an opportunity to spread awareness and raise money toward the very expensive in vitro fertilization that is the last hope for keeping the species alive.

That campaign recently ended, and Richard Vigne, head of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy (@OlPejeta), says it was a success. Vigne joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the campaign, and the rhino’s plight.

