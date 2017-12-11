Explosion Reported In New York City; One Injury Confirmed

New York police are responding to "reports of an explosion of unknown origin" in Midtown Manhattan, at a location one block west of Times Square.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed one non-life-threatening injury at the scene of the explosion, which struck at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue.

Shortly before 8 a.m. ET, police said a blast was reported at the Port Authority bus and subway station in Midtown. The NYPD say that in the city's subway system, "The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time."

The Port Authority issued a tweet saying, "The Port Authority Bus Terminal is open. Due to police activity, the entrance to the subway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Eighth Avenue is closed."

The police also say that the information "is preliminary" at this point.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office says that he has been briefed about the incident, adding, "The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene."

President Trump "has been briefed on the explosion in New York City," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said via a tweet.

