Federal Legislation Aims to Protect Dog Fighting Victims and Save Taxpayer Dollars

Congressmember John Katko’s previous career as a federal prosecutor appears to have worked its way into a piece of bi-partisan legislation aimed at protecting dog fighting victims. The measure would also reduce the burden on shelters and taxpayers.

Katko greeted a slightly scrawny, but energetic and friendly pit bull named Brutus at the DeWitt Animal Hospital is one of the dogs caught up in the system. He says he’s seen firsthand cases involving senseless cruelty to animals, and noticed the system creates lengthy forfeiture cases that leave dogs languishing for months in shelters.

"The legislation I've introduced expedites the disposition of animals seized in animal fighting and gambling cases. It reduces the length of time animals are held in shelters, and importantly, it shifts the cost of care from taxpayers to the individuals responsible for harming the animals."

The help extract animals from red tape, or heart act, has the support of law enforcement and several animal welfare organizations. Syracuse police officer Rebecca Thompson has spent much of her 18-year career conducting dozens of cruelty investigations, and has directed the removal of dogs left with wounds, infections, and missing body parts.

"These dogs are forced to over-exercise on treadmills, pull cinder blocks with their necks, and forced into fights until they learn to display aggressive behavior," Thompson said. "They're turned into bait dogs if they didn't win or refuse to display aggression. The others will live a life of fighting for their lives until they lose or they simply cannot go on."

Once a dog is treated for its wounds, advocates say there’s a long physical and emotional recovery. Stephanie Heath with the group ‘Cuse Pit Crew says a long stay at a shelter can take a toll.

"At one point, the dog needs to go somewhere other than the shelter, take the burden off of the cost related to the shelter and taxpayer dollars, and move them into a place where they can thrive, where they can rehabilitate, and feel well again."

Heath says that can include foster homes or rehabilitation centers. She says starting the socialization process early is key to a successful outcome.

"It is really important that we capture that early on with the dog, and not let the dog languish in a shelter where they can't get what they need," Heath said. "The volunteers can only take it so far in socializing a dog in a shelter environment. We really need to get the dog into a specialized home or rehab facility where they can get the care they need."

Congressmember Katko says the heart act has 14 co-sponsors in the house, and could wind up as part of a larger asset forfeiture package taken up by both chambers.