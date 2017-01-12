The Flu is not the only Virus that's Catchy in Onondaga County

By 58 minutes ago

The rise in flu cases in Onondaga County isn’t the only thing you can catch during this winter season, other viruses are also active.  Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Dr. Jennifer Nead says there are many strains and types of viruses this time of year.  The road to recovery can take awhile.

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital.
Credit File photo / WAER News

“So really, the treatment is time… letting the virus run its course which can be anywhere form several days but, typically 1 to 2 weeks.  The other mainstay of treatment is supportive care, so making sure the patient gets plenty of rest and hydration.”

Diagnosis is a clinical matter which the doctor suggests going to your pediatrician or family practice to find out what a child or adult has.  However, don’t be surprised if antibiotics are not prescribed.  That’s because Doctor Nead says viruses are not bacterial in nature, so antibiotics are not going to be effective or shorten the length of how long patients are sick.  In some cases, infants and children need to be hospitalized.

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospitalist, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Jennifer Nead.
Credit John Smith/WAERNews

“Not being able to stay hydrated at home.  Other reasons would be moderate to severe respiratory distress or the need for oxygen or additional support that they can’t get at home.”

The doctor says to also be mindful about how viruses can be picked up.

“Just by touching surfaces or objects that are contaminated with viruses and then touching your eyes, your mouth or your nose.  The virus can get into your body through these routes.  Another way you can get viruses is through inhalation.  So, if someone’s coughing or sneezing; you can breathe in the viral particles that are in the air.”

Doctor Nead says there is an increased prevalence of viruses associated with respiratory illnesses and the stomach bug during the fall and winter months.  She reminds anyone who hasn’t already received their flu shot to do so.  For more information she suggests checking the American Academy of Pediatrics or CDC websites.   

Tags: 
flu
Flu Season
flu shot
influenza
SUNY Upstate Medical University
Upstate University Hospital
SUNY Upstate
Dr. Jennifer Nead
Jennifer Nead
Viruses
Seasonal viruses
Onondaga County Health Department

Related Content

Is Your Body Armed Against the Flu? Spending a Minute to Get a Flu Shot can Prevent Days of Agony

By & Nov 3, 2016
John Smith / WAER News

Flu season is upon us, and Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney got her flu shot in hopes of encouraging residents to do the same to stay healthy.  The county is once again offering the vaccine free at its walk-in clinic.  Mahoney says it's quick and easy.

"It was short and sweet and painless," Mahoney said.  "It's something we're asking everybody to do to keep all of us safe.  It's not only good for people to get for themselves, but it's good for your co-workers, for your family.  Flu season is right around the corner."

Flu Claims Two Lives in Onondaga County: What You Can Do To Help Protect Yourself

By & Elana Sukert Dec 30, 2014
Scott Willis / WAER News

  Two elderly Onondaga County Residents have died and many others are hospitalized due to an outbreak of the flu.  County health officials say state lab tests confirm 88 cases, or twice as many as this time last year.  But that number is likely only a fraction of actual illness in the community.  The primary virus is Influenza "A" H3N2, which is different than the vaccine and the reason for the spike in illness.   Still, Health Commissioner Doctor Indu Gupta says residents should continue to get inoculated, especially the very old and very young.