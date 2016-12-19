Former Pres. Bill Clinton, Gov. Cuomo Cast Their Electoral College Votes for Hillary Clinton

By & Karen DeWitt Dec 19, 2016

Former President Bill Clinton and Gov. Andrew Cuomo cast their Electoral College ballots in the state senate chamber.
Former President Bill Clinton cast his ballot for his wife, failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, at Monday’s Electoral College meeting in Albany.

He blamed the loss on the Russians and the FBI.

The former president, serving as one of 29 electors in New York state, said it was the “proudest" vote he ever cast. He said his wife was undone by events late in the campaign, even after she successfully overcame what Clinton said were “bogus” charges about her private email server.

“In the end, we had the Russians and the FBI deal, which she couldn’t prevail against that,” Clinton told reporters after the vote. “She did everything else and still won by 2.8 million votes.”

The CIA and FBI say the Russians meddled in the elections by cyberhacking Democratic National Committee emails and other files to help President-elect Donald Trump.

In late October, FBI Director James Comey said he might reopen the case on Clinton’s emails; he did not fully clear her until three days before the elections.

Also voting for Hillary Clinton for president were New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner,  and numerous other mayors and top Democratic officials from across the state.

PROTESTERS DECRY TRUMP'S ELECTION

Sarah Sweeney, front, and others gathered Monday morning to protest Donald Trump's election in the Electoral College.
About 100 protesters gathered outside the Capitol earlier in the day to protest the election of Donald Trump as New York's Electoral College convened in the senate chamber. Peter Bogdan came from New York City to stand in the sub freezing temperatures. He says the Electoral College should be abolished.

“It has no place today ion a period of mass, quick communication," Bogdan said.  "In the past, it took weeks for an elector to come down from the states to the Capitol.  That's not the case today.  It happens in a millisecond.  There is no reason for the Electoral College anymore.

Sarah Sweeney, from Tivoli in the Hudson Valley, says reaction from drivers passing by was mostly positive, with just one driver expressing unhappiness.

“She's definitely in the minority," Sweeney said.  "She opened her window and  flipped us off with a fair amount of gusto, which  all seemed a little unnecessary."

