Green Lakes Upgrades & Improvements Well Underway, Education Center Next

Millions of dollars in renovations at Green Lakes State Park are moving ahead and are expected to pay economic and ecological benefits. State Parks Commissioner Rose Harvey reviewed what’s been done and what’s still ahead Wednesday.

So far, $10 million has gone into renovations that are completed, including the golf clubhouse and restaurant area, with an expanded patio for outdoor seating. Campgrounds have also been fully renovated with new bathrooms, cabin renovations and campsites with power. Speaking outside, overlooking Green Lake, Harvey says they took special protection measures.

“This lake here behind me, and round lake, they’re very unique. So when we went in to do all the infrastructure, we diverted all the sewage treatment areas, and we oved them away so the water didn’t flow anywhere near the lake.”

Stormwater runoff was also diverted away. SUNY E-S-F Professor Neil Murphy calls the preservation measures very important. He’s also enthusiastic about the next upgrade ahead, a planned waterfront education center with youth programming.

“We need to educate the future stewards of this unique resource. Just think about a young person form the city of Syracuse, whose life may be defined by 10 city blocks and a convenience store. Think about that person having an experience here, where literally their view of life, their view of earth, can be simply expanded.”

The new center on the lake’s North-West shore across from the snack bar will also have a waterfront boardwalk and kayak rentals. Harvey says the $16.9 million for Green Lakes is part of the state’s ‘Parks 2020 program’ to improve every park.

“We’re also going to contribute mightily to the local economy and to the regional economy. And we’ll feed into Central New York Rising, to catalyze economic development, community development, quality of life, all throughout this region.”

Officials say Green lakes attracted more than 800,000 visitors last year.