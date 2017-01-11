High Tech Jobs, Airport Overhaul Highlight Gov. Cuomo's State of the State in Syracuse

Governor Cuomo brought his regional state of the state message to Syracuse Wednesday, where his localized proposals ranged from transportation to the creation of high tech jobs.

The governor says 7,700 jobs have been created in Central New York since 2010. And now, 260 more are coming as a military defense and civil security company looks to expand its presence in the eastern suburbs.

"Saab will enter a partnership with the state, where the state will invest $30 million, and Saab will establish their North American Headquarters for Defense and Security division right here in Onondaga County," Cuomo said to applause.

Saab will invest $55 million of its own money as part of the Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

On the transportation front, Cuomo says the state will award nearly $36 million toward a $45 million dollar proposal to revitalize Hancock Airport into a more appealing hub.

"The drop-off canopy is a tad dark and unwelcoming. The main entrance doesn't communicate to the travelers that they've arrived to a growing and vibrant regional economy," Cuomo observed. "So we are going to partner with the county It is a brighter, more welcoming airport, it is state of the art. It is going to have sustainable designs."

Hancock earned the award through a competition aimed at improving air travel upstate.

Lastly, Governor Cuomo wants an independent expert to study the feasibility of the options to replace the I-81 viaduct in Syracuse, including a tunnel, community grid, or depressed highway.

"They will also be studying a combination of the community grid plus a tunnel, and the community grid plus the depressed highway to see what is the most feasible and what does the most good," Cuomo said to applause. "Once that report is done, it'll be shared it with the public, we'll have a conversation, and we'll make a decision."

The state DOT is currently conducting its environmental review of the options after previously rejecting the tunnel as too expensive.

Cuomo says there is no doubt that Central New York has gone through difficult times. But he says signs of recovery are everywhere.

"Hotel Syracuse. The new airport that will be built. The New York State Fair that looks different for the first time in 50 years. Saab coming to Syracuse with the initial technology for the drone industry. Just think about it. The Onondaga Lakeview Amphitheater," Cuomo said. "These are all positive signs of progress that are undebatable. All we have to do is keep it going."