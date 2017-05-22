Related Program: 
Here and Now

How Slack Has Changed The Workplace

By editor 1 hour ago
  • The Slack app is displayed on a mobile phone, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in New York. Slack Technologies is hoping to convert more big businesses to its online business messaging service by making it easier for workers in different departments to communicate with each other. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
The messaging app Slack describes itself as “team communication for the 21st century.” It lets people communicate online instantly in the office, individually or in teams. The company was valued at $3.8 billion in 2016 and says it has 5 million daily users.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Molly Fischer (@mollyhfischer), senior editor for The Cut at New York magazine, about how Slack has also brought a new kind of stress to the workplace.

