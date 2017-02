The crowd at Syracuse's Hancock Airport flooded the main terminal Sunday night, with people filling the upstairs common areas as well. It was all part of a protest against the immigration ban imposed by executive order by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Chants rang out several times: "No ban, no registry, this is our Democracy" chimed one. Another said, "Muslims are welcome here; No hate, no fear." And a lengthy chant said, "Down with white supremacy; no ban, no registry."