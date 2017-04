WAER continues its celebration of the 16th anniversary of Jazz Appreciation Month with Part 2 of Jazz Journeys.

Hosted by Music Director Eric Cohen, this week's program offers up another collection of wide ranging interviews by award winning author and journalist Reese Erlich in addition to music from the various artists.

This week, we delve into the musical minds of pianists Chick Corea and George Shearing, along with guitarists John Pizzarelli and John Scofield among others.