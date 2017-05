This coming June when the first notes of Jazz are played on the campus of Onondaga Community College, the Syracuse Jazz Fest will turn 35. In honor of this landmark achievement WAER presents Jazz Fest 35, a look back at the history of the Syracuse Jazz Fest.

On this final episode Joe Lee and Frank Malfitano discuss this year's festival. Highlighting acts such as Marc Broussard, Asleep at the Wheel, and Ramsey Lewis. That and more on this  episode of Jazz Fest 35.