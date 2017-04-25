Jazz Fest 35: The Move to OCC Part 2

When the weather gradually becomes warmer and the snow is a distant memory Central New York Music fans begin to think about Jazz Fest. This June the Syracuse Jazz Fest will celebrate it's 35th anniversary. In honor of this achievement WAER presents Jazz Fest 35, a look at the history of the Syracuse Jazz Fest.

On this weeks episode Joe Lee and Frank Malfitano continue their discussion on the move to Onondaga Community College. They also recall the performance of Jazz greats such as Dionne Warwick, Kenny G, Aretha Franklin, BB King, and others. All of this and more on this weeks edition of Jazz Fest 35.