Jazz Fest 35: The Move to OCC Part 2

By 2 minutes ago

When the weather gradually becomes warmer and the snow is a distant memory Central New York Music fans begin to think about Jazz Fest. This June the Syracuse Jazz Fest will celebrate it's 35th anniversary. In honor of this achievement  WAER presents Jazz Fest 35, a look at the history of the Syracuse Jazz Fest.

On this weeks episode Joe Lee and Frank Malfitano continue their discussion on the move to Onondaga Community College. They also recall  the performance of Jazz greats such as Dionne Warwick, Kenny G, Aretha Franklin, BB King, and others. All of this and more on this weeks edition of Jazz Fest 35.

Tags: 
Syracuse Jazz Fest
BB King
Aretha Franklin
Nancy Wilson
Natalie Cole
music
OCC
OCC jazz