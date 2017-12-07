Listen: Paul Thorn on Mountain Stage

Paul Thorn's Mission Temple Fireworks Revival, live on Mountain Stage.

Tupelo, Mississippi born songwriter Paul Thorn has appeared on Mountain Stage nine times since 1997, each time charming the audience with his trademark humor, wit and introspection.

This time he brought extra reinforcements as he presented his Mission Temple Fireworks Revival, featuring renowned family gospel singers The McCrary Sisters.

The band takes its name from this week's Song of the Week, the outrageous Thorn and Billy Maddox composition "Mission Temple Fireworks Stand"- about a man of faith who sells "Cherry bombs for Jesus in a tent beside the road."

You'll hear the entire set from Paul Thorn's Mission Temple Fireworks Revival on this week's broadcast on 200 public radio stations, plus performances by North Mississippi Allstars, Bonnie Bishop, Ireland's Declan O'Rourke plus a special appearance by WV Storyteller Bil Lepp.

Find a station in your area to find out where to listen, and be sure to follow Mountain Stage on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for a peek behind the scenes.

