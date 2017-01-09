Local, Regional & National Groups Oppose Trump Appointees Who Oppose Climate Change

Several dozen people took to the streets Monday to have their voices heard – and want you to raise yours – in opposition to Trump Administration cabinet picks who deny climate change. Local groups joined a national call to block certain appointments.

The Trump agenda on climate change is seen in cabinet appointments…many of whom either openly deny the existence of climate change or come from the fossil fuel industry. That’s led a range of groups to try and do what they can to fight a possible trend toward a federal government that would reverse policies that tried to combat global warming effects.

WAER News Director Chris Bolt attended a protest calling for opposition to some of the Trump Administration cabinet picks who are from fossil fuel industry or who have voiced opposition to climate change and policies to combat it.

Senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand could oppose the appointments during confirmation hearings. The C-N-Y Solidarity Coalition organized the protest. Dr. Marianna Kaufman says President Elect Trump’s choices for Secretary of State and the Environmental Protection Agency are particularly concerning.

“Rex Tillerson and Scott Pruitt are both very egregious picks. We believe that once they are in office, if they do take over those departments that their goal will be to increase fossil fuel consumption as much as possible and note be willing to put forth the goals for which those departments were intended.”

In Tillerson’s case, Kaufman notes the Exxon C-E-O not only comes from a business that might benefit more from fossil fuel expansion that reduction, but has also been linked to hiding the effected of climate change.

“You may know that Exxon is one of the companies that in the last four decades has run a campaign of deceit, spreading lies about climate change (not) being real.”

She’s referring to reports by the Los Angeles Times and others that Exxon hid documents as early as the 1970’s that indicated the effect of burning fossil fuels. Tillerson and the company are the target of a sweeping lawsuit to hold the oil giant liable for costs of climate change due to the alleged deception. In addition to secretary of state and EPA, the Energy Secretary and Department of Interior nominees have denied the impacts or importance of climate change.

The national group environmental group 350.org was also part of the Day Against Denial.

The CNY Solidarity Coalition is asking residents to call the offices of Senators Gillibrand and Schumer to urge opposition to the cabinet picks. Confirmation hearings begin this week.