Mayor Miner Explains her Sharp Criticism of Consensus Commission Merger Recommendation

Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner today defended her sharp criticism of the recommendations of the Consensus commission’s final report. Miner says she disapproves of the suggested merging of the city and county into a single metropolitan government…without giving consideration to a dependent school district.

"When you are taking away all of the assets of the city of Syracuse, and then you're saying to the school district you will float in some sort of miasma that we'll figure out later, you're clearly saying this is going to be a government that is structured differently and abolishes the city of Syracuse."

Miner believes that in addition to destabilizing the city school district, the city’s existing debt would actually hurt Syracuse’s economy under Consensus’s suggested plan.

"A billion dollars would stay with the properties that pay taxes in the city of Syracuse," Miner said. "If you have a billion dollars of liabilities left with those properties, who's going to buy property here? Who's going to sell property here? How are you going to expand businesses here?"

Miner says she met with Consensus to discuss addressing inequity and government efficiency while the report was in progress. Despite offering her input, the Mayor was disappointed in the report’s final offerings.

"I think we had an ability to talk about a better delivery of services," Miner said. "Instead, the focus became on governmental structure."

Although the Consensus report’s 50 suggestions were expansive, Miner feels pursuing any of them will be seen as the first steps towards an overall city-county merger.

"Are there recommendations in there that are worth pursuing? Of course there are," Miner said. "But I'm not sure there are partners anymore who want to do that given how these recommendations have been set forth."

The voters might ultimately decide if there should be a new metropolitan government if it comes up for a referendum in November.