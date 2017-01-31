Meet the Bald Eagles at Onondaga Lake in Upcoming Audubon Public Event

Contrary to what many Central New Yorkers might believe about Onondaga Lake’s ecosystem, it has become a winter home for many Bald Eagles.

An event coming up next month aims to explain why. Chris Lajewski is director of the Montezuma Audubon Center. (event registration & deadline info below)

“People here in Central New York for good reason, thought that the lake was dead. Well, we’ve changed the lake ecosystem. It’s now such a more healthy environment for people and for birds and other wildlife, and as a result all of these wildlife are coming back, including our national bird.”

Lajewski says the bald eagle suffered a severe population decline after being hunted for their plumage, having their habitats destroyed and struggling with effects of D-D-T pesticides.

Following a repopulation effort started at Montezuma about 40 years ago, Lajewski says roughly 500 bald eagles now inhabit the Lake Ontario shoreline, Finger Lakes region, and Central New York. And when lakes and wetlands freeze over, Onondaga Lake is now one of the few places eagles can still find fish.

“On a typical winter day you can see perhaps two-to-three dozen bald eagles sitting in those trees behind Destiny USA, sitting out on the ice of Onondaga Lake and soaring overhead. That’s something we’re going to help folks experience with our upcoming event.”

Lajewski believes the restoration of Onondaga Lake and its wildlife was largely because of community involvement.

“The lake would not be a cleaner, healthier environment if it wasn’t for the dedicated commitment of over 700 community members, who have helped plant native vegetation in these newly restored areas.”

A free presentation and birding walk celebrating the region’s conservation of bald eagles will be held Saturday, February 11th, from 10 A-M to noon. Those interested can R-S-V-P before February 3rd by emailing montezuma@audubon.org or calling 315-365-3588.