Mission Accomplished! Honor Flight #09 Brings CNY Veterans to Washington D.C. to Visit and Reflect

By & Katie Zilcosky 1 hour ago
  • Korean War Veteran Ed Curley waves as he visits the World War II Memorial as on of 80 veterans on the Honor Flight.
    Katie Zilcosky / WAER News
  • Early start: Veterans gather in the main concourse of Syracuse's Hancock International Airport before the flight takes off to Washington D.C.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Flags line the terminal in the morning as Veterans board the plane.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • A water canon salute greets the Honor Flight when it lands in Washington D.C.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • hundres of people cheered and waved flags as veterans stepped off of the plane to welcome them to Washington D.C.
    Katie Zilcosky / WAER News
  • Buses escorted by police transported the veterans from memorial to memorial throughout the day.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • The World War II Memorial was the first stop for veterans on the Honor Flight.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • WWII Veteran Jack Austin speaks with a group of middle schoolers about his service.
    Katie Zilcosky / WAER News
  • The World War II Memorial was dedicated in 2004 and includes 56 pillars representing the the states, territories, and District of Columbia that united to fight in the war.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • A stranger at the World War II Memorial greets a veteran and thanks him for his service.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • The second stop was the Korean War Memorial. More than half of the veterans on the trip were served during the Korean War.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • The Mural Wall at the Korean War Memorial is made of black granite and has more than 2,500 archival photographs of soliders sandblasted onto its surface. It's reflective quality gives the appearance of 38 silver soliders present.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • The third stop of the day was ath the Vietnam War Memorial.
    Katie Zilcosky / WAER News
  • The Vietnam War Memorial was completed in 1982 by architect Maya Lin. The wall's surface is reflective, allowing visitors to simultaneously see the names of the servicemen and their own reflection.
    Katie Zilcosky / WAER News
  • The next stop was the Air Force Memorial, the newest memorial in Washington DC. Its arcs are 270 feet high, and they represent the three core values of the Air Force: Integrity first, Service before self, and Excellence in all we do.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Veterans look on at the Air Force Memorial.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Veterans and their guardians leave the Air Force Memorial after the group photo has been taken.
    Katie Zilcosky / WAER News
  • The final stop of the day was at the changing of the guard ceremony at The Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington National Cemetary.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Veterans stand as they watch the changing of the guard at The Tomb of the Unknown Solider.
    Katie Zilcosky / WAER News
  • The Tomb of the Unkon Solider is a memorial to the dead of World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. It is guarded 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by volunteer members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Veterans chat with each other and share experiences while at memorials or while waiting for the bus.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Mail Call! Veterans recieve mail from loved ones and high school students on the flight back to Syracuse.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Veterans on the Honor Flight are welcomed home by crowds of people at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Quilts wer given as gifts to the veterans when they arrived back in Syracuse.
  • Bagpipes played as a part of a parade held for the veterans when they returned home.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • Signs lined the parade route upon the veterans' homecoming.
    Scott Willis / WAER News
  • The parade was the last event of the long day for Honor Flight Syracuse.
    Scott Willis / WAER News

Seventy-eight Central New York veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam made a whirlwind trip to Washington D.C. this weekend on the ninth annual Syracuse honor flight.  WAER's Scott Willis and Katie Zilcosky had the honor of joining them and their guardians to visit key monuments and memorials.  

The veterans were warmly received everywhere they went…first as they arrived at Hancock airport before sunrise Saturday morning.      Hundreds more greeted them as they arrived at Regan national airport in Washington, complete with a jazz band.             

The warm greetings and thank you’s continued throughout the day as the veterans visited the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam memorials.  The tour ended with a visit to Arlington Cemetery, where the veterans observed the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown solider.  

Several hundred people packed the grand hall of Hancock airport to "welcome home" the veterans for a parade and ceremony to cap off the long but memorable day.  

Check this space for updates.  Be sure to tune in to WAER later in the week for continued coverage of the honor flight and profiles of veterans.   

