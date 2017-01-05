National Historic Park Status All But Certain for Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn

One more signature is all that’s needed for the Harriet Tubman home in Auburn to become a National Historic Park. But supporters are getting worried that a date for the signing ceremony in Washington establishing the designation hasn’t been nailed down.

The process of becoming a national historic park has been years in the making, and president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home Karen V. hill says it’s been a long, winding bumpy road.

"I know people in Central New York and in Auburn have had a deep frustration, because, in all actuality, we should have been a national park several years ago," Hill said. "We've had one speed bump then another that we've had to overcome."

Hill says much of it was bureaucratic red tape and some reluctance from the National Park Service after Congress passed the enabling legislation in late 2014. Now on the cusp of finally receiving the designation, Hill has high hopes that in time, they’ll be able to build a Harriet Tubman National Visitors Center.

"Which will fully interpret not only Tubman's life, but the whole abolitionist movement in Central New York," Hill said. "So, we're really happy about the new building that we'll construct on the property."

Hill says the park can only shed more light on Tubman’s contributions, from her work freeing slaves, and the women’s suffrage movement…to caring for the sick, distressed, and aged.

"What she contributed to this country and to New York State and to Auburn was an amazing body of work of community service of real care for humanity on every level."

Auburn Mayor Michael Quill says most people outside of the region know of Harriet Tubman, but not much about her. he feels her story and all of the city’s historic attractions will get a boost.

"We named ourself history's hometown because of the different things that have happened over the years, so this will bring it all together," Quill said. "We encounter people all the time who come to Auburn to see the William Seward Home, and know nothing about Harriet Tubman. And vice versa, where they know about Harriet Tubman, but not about Mr. Seward or the Cayuga Museum."

Once formally established, the park will be jointly operated by the Harriet Tubman home, Inc. and the federal government. Karen Hill says the signing ceremony with the secretary of the interior was tentatively set for early next week, but they haven’t received any additional details.