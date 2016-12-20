Onondaga County Lawmakers Support Free Thruway Tolls in CNY & National Firefighter Registry

By & Dec 20, 2016

Local firefighters join the push for a national registry for cancer among their profession. Onondaga County Legislators voted unanimously in support.
Two of the items passed at today’s Onondaga County legislature were more symbolic than concrete – but both could mean real differences for some local residents.  Lawmakers unanimously urged Congress to create a registry for cancer incidence among firefighters.  City firefighter Mike Valenti is also President of the New York Cancer Foundation.  He told legislators about severe health risks on every call.

“I’m exposed to fumes that contain dioxin, benzene, formaldehyde, and asbestos.  Firefighters are being diagnosed with cancer at higher rates than any other profession out there.  Boston right now is seeing 2 out of every 3 firefighters going to be diagnosed with cancer throughout their life.  We know that it’s taking 13 to 15 years off our life.”

Local firefighters and those across the nation are asking for a national data base to track cases.

“We need to know if the Northeast is more prevalent to certain cancers.  We need to track those things, we need the numbers.  And we’re also looking to get better screenings and earlier screenings for firefighters.  We need to be diagnosed earlier.”

The measure approved today urges house and senate members to support bills that are already in Congress. Richard Hanna of Utica is one sponsor of a House measure

County lawmakers also unanimously approved a measure to try and get tolls eliminated on the thruway for the exits around Syracuse…to help with commuter traffic.  The move asks the State and the Thruway Authority to make the section toll free.  A previous attempt also drew local support…but never made it through Albany.  And the legislature is ready to shore-up the Onondaga Lake shore-line.

“Stabilization is going on for four years. The first three will start at the Marina and go up to the (rail) bridge.  The last one will be the outlet for Onondaga Lake and Willow Bay area,” said Legislator Judy Tassone.  “It’s something that’s got to be done because you can actually see the erosion from the waves and the harsh winters we have.”

Judy Tassone explains the project will cost 750-thousnd dollars. 

Tags: 
Onondaga County Legislature
Thruway tolls
Judy Tassone
Syracuse Firefighters
Cancer

