Persistent High Waters Impact Holiday Weekend; Mobile Help Centers for Property Owners

High waters on Lake Ontario, Sandy Pond and other lakes could play a role in people’s recreation plans this holiday weekend. Meanwhile residents are still dealing with record high waters, as the state tries to offer assistance. Department of Environmental Conservation Deputy Commissioner Ken Lynch knows people will be out on the water this Memorial day. And he shares some advice.

“I would offer caution to use extreme carefulness in navigating, because there are some floating trees and other things in the water. Please respect shoreline property owners as far as wake. But fishing is probably very good in a lot of areas on Lake Ontario right now. So enjoy the lake, respecting the safety and property-owner issues.”

Today’s rain isn’t helping the with lake levels. Lynch says the water – and the damage from wind and waves – are more than most shoreline property owners have ever seen.

“We know the current level is historic. For any water body you get both highs and lows, but what they’re seeing on Lake Ontario right now is unprecedented.”

The same is true of Sandy Pond, where State investigators were earlier this week. Property owners there, and on other waterfronts, can meet with D-E-C mobile offices to get immediate permits to do shoreline repairs.

“Well certainly the closer it gets to actual homes and the potential of significant damage to homes will be given priority, but all impacts are being looked at to the extent we can.”

One of those mobile command centers will be held this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mexico D-O-T Maintenance Center; others are going on Thursday through Monday (see list below). There will also be State Financial Services officials that can answer questions about insurance or emergency help for home or business owners who’ve suffered damage.

Governor Cuomo just announced $5 Million in grants available for waterfront businesses to fix structures; or to replace equipment or lost inventory due to flooding.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE MOBILE COMMAND CENTERS AND DEC PERMITTING OFFICES

Thursday, May 25

Wayne – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Village of Sodus Point

Sodus Point Beach Park

7958 Wickham Blvd

St. Lawrence - NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

City of Ogdensburg

100 Riverside Avenue (The Dobinsky Center)



Friday, May 26

Niagara- NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Newfane

Olcott Fire Company 169

1 Lockport-Olcott Road



Cayuga - NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Village of Fair Haven

Fair Haven Village Hall

14523 Cayuga Street



Saturday, May 27

Orleans – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Kent

County Marine Park

Point Breeze Road (Route 98)



Oswego – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Mexico

New York State DOT Maintenance Center

5846 Scenic Avenue



Sunday, May 28

Monroe – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Parma, Town Hall

1300 Hilton Parma Rd

Parma, NY



Jefferson County - NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Town of Lyme

Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department

11385 NY Route 12E



Monday, May 29

Wayne – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Village of Sodus Point

Sodus Point Beach Park

7958 Wickham Blvd

St. Lawrence – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

City of Ogdensburg

100 Riverside Avenue (The Dobinsky Center)

DEC Regional Permit Office Contacts and Hours

NYS DEC Region 7

(Cayuga and Oswego counties)

Regional Permit Administrator

615 Erie Blvd. West, Room 206

Syracuse, NY 13204-2400

Phone: 315-426-7444

Fax: 315-426-7425

Email: dep.r7@dec.ny.gov

Open Daily: 8:45 AM to 4:45 PM

NYS DEC Region 8

(Monroe, Orleans and Wayne counties)

Regional Permit Administrator

6274 East Avon – Lima Road

Avon, NY 14414-9519

Phone: 585-226-5400

Fax: 585-226-2830

Email: dep.r8@dec.ny.gov

Open Daily: 8:45 AM to 4:45 PM