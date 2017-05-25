Persistent High Waters Impact Holiday Weekend; Mobile Help Centers for Property Owners

High waters on Lake Ontario, Sandy Pond and other lakes could play a role in people’s recreation plans this holiday weekend. Meanwhile residents are still dealing with record high waters, as the state tries to offer assistance. Department of Environmental Conservation Deputy Commissioner Ken Lynch knows people will be out on the water this Memorial day. And he shares some advice.
“I would offer caution to use extreme carefulness in navigating, because there are some floating trees and other things in the water. Please respect shoreline property owners as far as wake. But fishing is probably very good in a lot of areas on Lake Ontario right now. So enjoy the lake, respecting the safety and property-owner issues.”
Today’s rain isn’t helping the with lake levels. Lynch says the water – and the damage from wind and waves – are more than most shoreline property owners have ever seen.
“We know the current level is historic. For any water body you get both highs and lows, but what they’re seeing on Lake Ontario right now is unprecedented.”
The same is true of Sandy Pond, where State investigators were earlier this week. Property owners there, and on other waterfronts, can meet with D-E-C mobile offices to get immediate permits to do shoreline repairs.
“Well certainly the closer it gets to actual homes and the potential of significant damage to homes will be given priority, but all impacts are being looked at to the extent we can.”
One of those mobile command centers will be held this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mexico D-O-T Maintenance Center; others are going on Thursday through Monday (see list below). There will also be State Financial Services officials that can answer questions about insurance or emergency help for home or business owners who’ve suffered damage.
Governor Cuomo just announced $5 Million in grants available for waterfront businesses to fix structures; or to replace equipment or lost inventory due to flooding.
EMERGENCY RESPONSE MOBILE COMMAND CENTERS AND DEC PERMITTING OFFICES
Thursday, May 25
Wayne – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd
St. Lawrence - NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Ogdensburg
100 Riverside Avenue (The Dobinsky Center)
Friday, May 26
Niagara- NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Newfane
Olcott Fire Company 169
1 Lockport-Olcott Road
Cayuga - NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Fair Haven
Fair Haven Village Hall
14523 Cayuga Street
Saturday, May 27
Orleans – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Kent
County Marine Park
Point Breeze Road (Route 98)
Oswego – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Mexico
New York State DOT Maintenance Center
5846 Scenic Avenue
Sunday, May 28
Monroe – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Parma, Town Hall
1300 Hilton Parma Rd
Parma, NY
Jefferson County - NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Town of Lyme
Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department
11385 NY Route 12E
Monday, May 29
Wayne – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Village of Sodus Point
Sodus Point Beach Park
7958 Wickham Blvd
St. Lawrence – NYS Emergency Response Mobile Command Center
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
City of Ogdensburg
100 Riverside Avenue (The Dobinsky Center)
DEC Regional Permit Office Contacts and Hours
NYS DEC Region 7
(Cayuga and Oswego counties)
Regional Permit Administrator
615 Erie Blvd. West, Room 206
Syracuse, NY 13204-2400
Phone: 315-426-7444
Fax: 315-426-7425
Email: dep.r7@dec.ny.gov
Open Daily: 8:45 AM to 4:45 PM
NYS DEC Region 8
(Monroe, Orleans and Wayne counties)
Regional Permit Administrator
6274 East Avon – Lima Road
Avon, NY 14414-9519
Phone: 585-226-5400
Fax: 585-226-2830
Email: dep.r8@dec.ny.gov
Open Daily: 8:45 AM to 4:45 PM