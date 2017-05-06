Prediction

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict, after the Fyre Festival, what will be the next terrible thing we enjoy watching happen to rich people?

Now, panel, what will be the next hilariously terrible thing to happen to some rich people? Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: In a tragic turn of events, next year's Fyre Festival will go off without a hitch, meaning these rich people will end up attending a Ja Rule and Blink 182 concert that isn't canceled.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: They - this is a terrible thing, an awful thing that I would love to see happen to rich people. They will pay their fair share of taxes.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Erectile dysfunction will now be a pre-existing condition.

(LAUGHTER)

ROBERTS: And Viagra will cost $10,000 a pill.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank and Roxanne Roberts. And thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE, SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

This is NPR.