Republican Laura Lavine Enters Race for Syracuse Mayor

The race for Syracuse mayor officially includes another candidate after Republican Laura Lavine (pronounced la-VYNE) announced her intentions Thursday. The life-long Syracuse resident is pledging to work with everyone from residents to federal representatives on both sides of the aisle to address the city’s challenges.

Lavine knows Syracuse has seen difficult times. But she says it’s nothing like the decline she’s seen in recent years.

"Our schools aren't safe. We have the highest concentration of poverty among African Americans and Hispanics of any city our size in the United States," Lavine said. "Just this past year, 2016, we had a record number of homicides, a record number that our city should not be setting. This is unacceptable."

Education has been Lavine’s passion…she’s currently serving as superintendent of Lafayette schools. In Syracuse, she feels a different approach is needed.

"I propose adopting a strong mayoral role in tackling the issues plaguing our city school district, from basic safety concerns to abysmal graduation rates," Lavine said.

Current Mayor Stephanie Miner briefly entertained the idea of mayoral control of schools when she first took office, but never pursued it. Lavine also says there needs to be a focus on the fundamentals of governing.

"The Syracuse Police Department spent $13 million on overtime last year. That could put dozens of police officers to work to protect our city," Lavine said. "We need fundamental change, change that is not going to come from managing continuing decline. I am here today to be that change candidate."

After a career in education, and briefly retiring, she says now feels like the right time to run.

"I love my city. Everybody says that, but I am now in a unique position to be able to actually do something about it," Lavine said. "I have the experience, I have the knowledge. I have the interest, the passion, a tireless work ethic. I think we've seen in recent months...people are looking for change."

The fact that she’s not a career politician could work in her favor. Lavine dabbled in politics only once before…when she ran unsuccessfully for Syracuse education commissioner at age 27 in 1983.