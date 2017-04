This week on Science on the Radio Dr. Marvin Druger talks about the Sun. You'll hear specific details about our source of light and heat such as how far away from earth is it?  What is the Sun's chemical makeup ? And just how hot is the surface of the Sun?

All of that and of course a well-timed joke or two, this week on Science on the Radio. You can hear Science on the Radio Wednesday evenings at 8:35pm on WAER.