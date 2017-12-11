'Shape Of Water,' 'Big Little Lies' Snag Most Golden Globe Nominations

The nominees for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards were announced early Monday morning in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy The Shape of Water — a dreamy love story between a mute janitor in a government lab and an amphibian man in tank — snagged the most motion picture nominations, with seven. Upcoming Pentagon Papers drama The Post and the darkly comic Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri got six apiece.

In television, the domestic melodrama Big Little Lies led the pack with six nominations, followed by Feud: Bette and Joan, Fargo, The Handmaid's Tale and This Is Us. HBO, Netflix and FX productions got the most TV nominations.

Both Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale took home multiple awards at September's Emmy Awards.

The big winner at the 2017 Globes was La La Land, which took seven, including best motion picture, comedy or musical. But the night's final award went to Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, which won for best motion picture, drama.

Last year's ceremony was notable for other reasons, including a marked increase in diversity among the nominees and Meryl Streep's calling out President Trump for mocking a disabled reporter.

This year's awards — the 75th annual — will be hosted by Seth Myers and broadcast live on NBC on January 7.

Without futher ado, the nominees are:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

I, Tonya

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, ESQ

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle Of The Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film

Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best TV Comedy Series

black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Television Drama Series

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

This Is Us

Stranger Things

Game of Thrones

Best Limited TV Series or Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Actress in a Limited TV Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Limited TV Series or Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor, Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudbound

"Remember Me," Coco

"The Star," The Star

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

NPR's Bill Chappell contributed to this report.

