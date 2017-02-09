Sixth-Ranked Orange open Season against Siena

Jordan Evans scored 27 goals for the Orange a year ago.
Credit Cuse.com/Syracuse University Athletics

For the second straight year, #6 Syracuse will start the season by hosting Siena. Despite losing a host of talented players from a year ago, the Orange still seem poised to compete at a high level. 

The Orange will be looking for a repeat performance from last year's game against the boys from Albany. Syracuse dominated Siena in that matchup 18-5, scoring at least four goals in every period. 

Senior attacker Jordan Evans returns to lead the offense. Senior Ben Williams will once again command the faceoff circle. Redshirt senior Evan Malloy remains the man in net. Redshirt senior Sergio Salcido and senior Nick Mariano will roam the midfield, scoring just about at will. All of them were major players for the Orange last season and look to be the core that this team leans on.

There are some holes to fill. Tim Barber and Dylan Donahue are gone. As is Brendan Mullins. All three were major contributors to the 2016 team with Donahue and Barber finishing first and fourth in points and Mullins as the team's top defender. 

Redshirt junior Matt Lane seems like he might be able to help on the offensive end after impressive performances in Syracuse's two preseason scrimmages. Sophomore Nick Mellen will likely be the focal point of the defensive efforts after starting last season as a freshman. 

Update: Nick Mellen is out for Saturday's game with Siena due to a shoulder injury.

This team is just as talented as most of Head Coach John Desko's previous iterations, but this year seems to have even fewer question marks than usual. 

Syracuse completed an impressive regular season a year ago at 9-4 and claimed an ACC title in the mix with a dominant performance against Duke. However, SU finished the season on a disappointing note. Following a victory over Albany, the Orange were beaten badly by national runner up Maryland in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament. 

John Desko is in search of his sixth national championship at Syracuse.
Credit Chris McGlynn/WAER News

It says a lot about the history of the program that a quarterfinal appearance in the national tournament is considered a disappointing end to the year. That is the type of program that has been built though. When you have 10 recognized NCAA championships, winning it all starts to become the standard.

While it may be a lofty goal to set every year, it has been eight years now since Syracuse won a national championship in lacrosse and has not made it to the finals since 2013. In the years since that finals appearance, the Orange has not made it past the quarterfinals. 

The new campaign for a title begins Saturday. 

