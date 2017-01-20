Special Coverage: CNY Protests Mark Inauguration Day; Business Experts Optimistic About Growth

Just as Donald Trump was taking the oath of office Friday, about a dozen people with Syracuse Cultural Workers held large letters off the edge of the Spencer Street bridge over I-81 that spelled out the hashtag “Not our President.” Most motorists seemed to honk in the affirmative, and gave a thumbs up. A few gave angry honks accompanied by an extended middle finger. Max from Oswego says they’re trying to reach the majority of Americans who didn’t vote for Trump.

"I think it's good for people just to have it known that you're not the only person who thinks the system isn't working right now.”

Protester "Max" from Oswego says their protest is an important part of democracy.

Now the Syracuse Cultural Worker's Dik Cool says the group is committing to resist Trump’s right-wing, anti-working class agenda.

"Cutting Medicaid, cutting the social safety net for people. All those things will negatively affect the vast majority of the people who voted for him."

Protester Andy Mager will pressure Rep. John Katko to hold his promise to represent all of the people by opposing policies that would He also wants Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to do what they can to stop Trump’s cabinet nominees.

"We need people who are qualified who care about the fields they'll be overseeing, rather than folks who are billionaires who are disconnected from ordinary people and want to dismantle the departments that they're put in control of."

Protester Andy Mager says they'll continue to resist much of what President Trump wants to accomplish.

FEDERAL BUILDING PROTEST

Another group concurrently gathered in front of the Federal Building to send much the same message. Dave Groyola says he couldn’t stand by and watch.

"I feel that Trump's personality is prone to create incredible division between people, perhaps much much more than we've ever seen in this country," Grayola said. "I fear he will use this power to oppress people's voices, so I just want to do what I can do right now to help out."

Lynda Cramer fears what will happen in the first 100 days, specifically the fate of Obamacare.

"I think the Affordable Care Act was one of the best things that happened in this country, and I'm so afraid."

Meanwhile, a protester named Maggie says while she doesn’t like Trump’s rhetoric towards women, she's trying to be optimistic.

"Can we make a difference? I know when enough people stand together, they can make a difference," she said. "I don't like having a misogynist and a racist in charge of the country."

Hear a from a local reporter from Washington: WAER's Meghan Mistry shares her observations of supporters and protesters.

BUSINESS EXPERTS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT PROGRESS UNDER TRUMP

Business owners and interests might have a more positive view of the future under President Trump. Le Moyne College Madden School of Business Dean Jim Joseph sees cuts in regulations that will aid small businesses.

“He probably will focus on making it easier to start a business, less burdensome red-tape wise for small business so they can create more jobs," Joseph said. "Those kinds of moves I would applaud.”

Joseph also knows international trade, having worked in Mexico as CEO of Oneida Limited. Mr. Trump might also stimulate this area of the economy.

“I’m all about free trade as long as it’s fair trade," Joseph said. "That’s what I’m hearing from candidate Trump and let’s hope that becomes policy. The dismantling of these major trade deals, I don’t see that happening.”

He’s not supportive of easing regulations on banks and other financial institutions. Joseph believes moves to punish bad actors have worked – and not stymied economic growth during recovery since 2008. As Dean of a Jesuit business school, he says a balance of economic growth with the little guy and the planet is the right way forward.

Jim Joseph says it remains to be seen if Trump will follow through on some of his rhetoric about business, jobs, and the economy.

SYRACUSE REPUBLICAN PARTY INSIDER AND ECONOMIST IN WASHINGTON

Central New Yorkers who traveled to Washington for the inauguration did so to protest…but also to support the new president. Janet Burman is Chair of the Syracuse Republican Committee… and was encouraged by President Trump after the inauguration.

“The speech, I thought, was very uplifting," Burman said. "President Trump’s focus on feeding power from government back to the people was very encouraging.”

Burman is an economist…and agrees with some of the Trump Administration’s priorities.

“I am pleased already with what he has identified as necessary to boost our economy to another level, a higher level," Burman said. "And I am excited about the jobs that are going to be created and the investment in infrastructure.”

Burman says Mr. Trump’s speech focused on the lackluster performance of government …and what she termed his “aggressive agenda” can turn that around.