Strap on the Skis! Season Opens Full-Time at CNY Mountains

For anxious skiers and snowboarders eager to hit the slopes, Central New York’s mountains have good news: they’re officially open…and staying open as of this weekend. Recent snowfall and frigid temperatures are already proving this year is off to a better than the last, which has Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Greek Peak Mountain Resort Jessica Sloma both thankful and excited.

"This is our hope: The last couple years, we haven't been able to open right after Thanksgiving. So, we feel pretty fortunate for what we've had so far this year," Sloma said. "Last year was the most horrific winter for us since 1965. We lost about five weeks in the front of our season last year, so this is very good for us."

Owner and operator of Song and Labrador Mountains Peter Harris is expecting large crowds both today and tomorrow, knowing the cold won’t stop those who he says are “chomping at the bit” to put on their skis. If anything, it has Harris optimistic about the rest of the season.

“We're looking forward to both great weather for snow making as well as good lake effect, maybe enhanced by a nor easter here and there," Harris said. "Compared to last year, we're way, way, way ahead.”

With a busy foreseeable future, Jessica Sloma says Greek Peak’s employees have been working hard in preparation of opening day.

“We've been able to do a lot of snow making and a lot of accumulation in the past couple of weeks," Sloma said. "We've had full snow making operation with 50 or more guns going, in some cases around the clock. So, I would anticipate a pretty good season.”

In the short-term, Sloma is hoping the weather will cooperate into the all-important week between Christmas and New Year’s, when kids are off school and many are off work. Labrador Mountain opened Friday; skiiers can hit the slopes of Song, Greek Peak and Toggenburg on Saturday.