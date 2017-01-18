SU Chancellor's Message Re-Affirms Commitment to Student Inclusion, Declares Balanced Budget

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud delivered his winter message late Tuesday afternoon in an effort to prepare the SU community for the months and years ahead. He devoted a portion of his remarks to the uncertainty surrounding immigration policies under what he called "the new national administration." Syverud says back in mid-November, the university signed on in support of the deferred action for childhood arrivals program known as DACA. He asked the SU community to support students who came to the US as children, were raised and educated here, but remain undocumented.

"Our university's policy has been, and will continue to be, that we will not collect or voluntarily share regarding any student's immigration status," Syverud said. "In taking this position, the university is within its legal rights and its authority."

The graduate student organization has called for SU to be designated a “sanctuary campus” in response to likely policies under the incoming president. Mayor Stephanie Miner has declared Syracuse a sanctuary city, but both she and Syverud say it’s not quite clear what that means. But he promised to listen carefully …knowing there could be constraints.

"As a university subject to federal laws, and recipient of federal financial aid, which affords many of our students the opportunity to attend here, we must be careful not to make designations that conflict with state or federal mandates.”

In his speech, Syverud also touched on the university’s financial condition. He acknowledged the bureaucratic sounding…but important nature of this declaration:

"This fiscal year, we are running a genuinely balanced budget, without net use of carrier over reserves, and with the appropriate investment in deferred maintenance our facilities.”

Syverud added that the university’s endowment is growing again after being flat for about a decade. He says that’s good news on the financial and academic front. Now Syverud says it’s time to develop a long-term funding plan that will require tough conversations about priorities in the university’s strategic plan, from looking at retention and graduation rates, to developing new funding sources.

"This will include a review of the university's advancement goals, as well as a look at its historical and current tuition and room and board rates, and how that compares to our current and aspirational peers.”

Syverud says much of the planning for the near term includes an eye on a milestone for the university. his administration and university deans are beginning to plan for SU's 150th anniversary in 2020.