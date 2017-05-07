Syracuse Hosts Yale In First Round of NCAA Tournament

With the 2017 NCAA Men's lacrosse tournament field announced, Syracuse now has its eye set on Yale in the first round of the tournament.

The Orange will host the Bulldogs in the Carrier Dome on Sunday, May 14. The two teams have not met since the 2013 national quarterfinals, with Syracuse winning 9-7. Evan Malloy, Sergio Salcido, Paolo Ciferri, Joe Gillis and Cal Paduda were true freshmen on that team.

Yale is the Ivy League champion, having outlasted the University of Pennsylvania in four overtimes and beating Brown to take the title.

Syracuse earned the second overall seed in the tournament behind 2016 national runner-up Maryland. This is the second time in three years that 'Cuse earns the number two spot. A win for the Orange would see them take on the winner of Penn State and Towson.

Being the second seed means that Syracuse will avoid playing powerhouses like Maryland, Notre Dame and Denver until the final. It also means that it not see defending national champion North Carolina before then either. The Tar Heels are one of just two teams to defeat the Orange this season. Looking closer at the bracket, there could be a finals rematch in just the quarterfinals if UNC and UMD advance.

Syracuse or another current ACC team has appeared in the national championship game every year since 1998, with one of those teams winning 13 out of those 18 times.